It's road construction season in Metro Detroit: What to know about big I-75, I-696 projects beginning this weekend, running through fall

By Wwj Newsroom,

9 days ago

(WWJ) – It’s a sign spring is on its way to Metro Detroit: two major road construction projects are set to get underway in Oakland County this weekend – weather permitting, of course.

The Michigan Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the I-75 Modernization Project will resume Friday night, while a stretch of I-696 will be closed as the I-696 Rebuilding Michigan project begins.

Here’s what Metro Detroit drivers will need to know:

I-75

• Both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-696 and Square Lake Road (I-75 Business Loop) at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

• All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road over the weekend, while all ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

• During the closure, NB I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to Woodward, then east on Square Lake back to I-75.

• SB traffic will use westbound Square Lake to SB Woodward, then east on I-696 back to I-75.

• Beginning Monday, two-way traffic will share the northbound lanes of I-75 between 13 Mile Road and I-696 with two lanes in each direction.

The following ramp closures will be in place until fall:

• 12 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to SB I-75

• 11 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to SB I-75

• SB I-75 ramps to EB and WB I-696

MDOT officials say starting Friday morning, 12 Mile will also be closed under the freeway to allow crews to rebuild the bridge, but on Monday access to NB I-75 from WB 12 Mile and the exit to EB 12 Mile will be maintained.

More information on the project can be found at modernize75.com .

I-696

• Both directions of I-696 will be closed between Telegraph Road (US-24) and I-275 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday to prepare for a traffic shift.

• After it reopens by 5 a.m. Monday, there will only be two lanes open on WB I-696 from Telegraph to I-275 through late fall.

• The Orchard Lake Road ramp to WB I-696 will remain closed through late fall.

• Beginning Friday, March 10 through late fall, EB I-696 between I-275 and Telegraph will have shifted to the other side of the freeway, with two lanes open in each direction through late fall.

This is part of a $275 million project that includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps.

This year EB I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to Evergreen, while the WB lanes will be rebuilt next year.

More information on the project can be found at DrivingOakland.com .

