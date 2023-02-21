Borough Council Approves $971,000 Downtown Somerville Alliance Budget

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council voted to approve the 2023 budget of the Downtown Somerville Alliance at Tuesday night's meeting.

The Board of Trustees of the Downtown Somerville Alliance had held a public hearing on its proposed $971,000 budget on Monday, Feb. 13.

The DSA budget was originally presented at the December DSA meeting and again at the Dec. 19 Borough Council meeting. The DSA voted to adopt the budget at its Feb. 13 meeting after public comment.

The $971,000 budget is based on:

- The Special Improvement District tax assessed to each individual property owner for a total of $766,000 from all properties;

- Projected Sponsorships: $40,000;

- Grants: $75,000;

- Fund Development: $20,000;

- Carry-over: Operating: $50,000; TRUST: $20,000.

Projected Expenditures include:

- Debt Service: $40,000;

- Infrastructure Support and Service: $421,000;

- Events/Event Advertising: $112,000;

- Advertising, Marketing and Communication: $51,000;

- Economic Vitality: $56,500;

- Management: $207,000;

- Office Support: $63,600;

- Contingency: $19,000.

The Downtown Somerville Alliance is a 501(c)(3) charitable corporation. They are the District Management Corporation for Downtown Somerville - one of New Jersey's premiere downtowns. The district has become known for its colorful dining scene, flourishing retail, and up-and-coming arts and culture scene.

The DSA promotes balanced and progressive economic development and leverages the art of creating experiences that continue to bring a new and diverse population to Somerville.

The DSA oversees infrastructure and beautification projects and works with historians and environmentalists alike to maintain and promote the historic charm that is unique to the district.



