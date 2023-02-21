Steelfield Road wildfire 100 percent contained

This story has been updated with new information.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — According to the Bay County Emergency Services Facebook page, The Florida Fire Service (FFS) reports that the Steelfield Rd. Fire is now 100 percent contained to an area of 262 acres. Crews will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days to ensure it maintains stability.



“We did have a spot over from the high winds across Highway 79 and started some fires on the east side of the highway and our crews were able to get in there along forestry and to work those lines, establish lines. We had ten dozers here, and two of them were the heavy dozers.”

Since Monday night, they were able to bump the containment from 60 percent to 80 percent.

“We had really good weather conditions through the night and then allowed our crews to get in there and build some line on some of the line that was really, really hot that was burning very intensely so we were able to, you know, use that to our advantage,” Florida Forest Service Incident Commander said. “We use those nighttime hours where we get the relative humidity of recovery. We have to move all of our crews all around because we’re trying to contain those spots as quickly as possible so it doesn’t start a whole ‘nother fire.”

Chief of Bay County Emergency Services Brad Monroe said initially there were several fires close to homes, but firefighters were able to quickly put them out.

He believes the worst of the wildfire is behind them.



“We’re very optimistic that we have a handle on this,” Monroe said. “We met with the forest service officials, and they’ll be here later on to update us, but we’re confident now that we may be past the worst part of the fire.”

Officials are still urging people to be aware of the dry conditions and be cautious about burning outdoors.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.