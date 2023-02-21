2024 Baltimore OT Mike Williams gets Michigan State football offer

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has went to the DMV area for his latest offer. Baltimore native Mike Williams has picked up an offer from Michigan State’s OL coach.

Williams plays his high school football at Charles Herbert Flowers High School. He is a massive 6-foot-7, 315 pound offensive tackle that has outstanding mobility for his size.

Currently ranked as a 3-star prospect, Williams holds additional power five offers from Maryland, Miami, South Carolina, USC and West Virginia.

