The Wait is Almost Over. Rita's Opens in Nutley Friday

NUTLEY, NJ - Turtle Back Zoo may have Essex Edwina to predict the arrival of Spring on Groundhog Day, but in Nutley, we've got Rita's.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opens Friday Feb. 24 at 401 Centre St. in Nutley.

While Friday's full menu hasn't been made public, yet, we are hoping the Black Cherry Water Ice will be there. Of course, by the time Friday rolls around we may go for frozen custard. Regardless, Rita's is our harbinger of Spring here in Nutley.

Besides, Edwina picked the Philadelphia Eagles as the winner of the big game, and we all know how that worked out.



