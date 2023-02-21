Open in App
Nutley, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

The Wait is Almost Over. Rita's Opens in Nutley Friday

By John Lee,

11 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - Turtle Back Zoo may have Essex Edwina to predict the arrival of Spring on Groundhog Day, but in Nutley, we've got Rita's.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opens Friday Feb. 24 at 401 Centre St. in Nutley.

While Friday's full menu hasn't been made public, yet, we are hoping the Black Cherry Water Ice will be there. Of course, by the time Friday rolls around we may go for frozen custard. Regardless, Rita's is our harbinger of Spring here in Nutley.

Besides, Edwina picked the Philadelphia Eagles as the winner of the big game, and we all know how that worked out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrmrE_0kvGrCPV00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nutley, NJ newsLocal Nutley, NJ
Amuse-Gueule: A Taste Before Hudson Rose Blooms in Nutley Later This Year
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Jernick's Gourmet Specialties Opens Just In Time For Nutley St. Patrick's Day Parade Crowds
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bloomfield Firefighters Extinguish Saturday Night Johnson Avenue Fire
Bloomfield, NJ10 hours ago
Town of Newton Prepares to Get Irish with Soda Bread, Shirts and a Parade
Newton, NJ22 hours ago
Fair Lawn Mayor: See Glen Rock Fact Sheet on Nabisco Implosion
Fair Lawn, NJ1 day ago
St. Bartholomew Church in Scotch Plains Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration with "First Friday" Mass
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Reserve Now for the 12th Annual Colts Neck Business Association Luncheon
Colts Neck, NJ7 hours ago
Scotch Plains Businesses Featured on News 12 NJ's 'Main Street' Segment
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
County's Winter Restaurant Week to Kick Off in Bordentown
Bordentown, NJ2 days ago
Do You Know This Dog?
Verona, NJ2 days ago
Tickets on Sale For the 2023 Roselle Park High School Musical 'The Addams Family'
Roselle Park, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Public Library March 2023 Events
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
February Recap: Phillipsburg's Top 5 Stories
Phillipsburg, NJ15 hours ago
What to expect for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Lake Como, NJ19 hours ago
Hackettstown Police Looking for Information Following Crash into Sign
Hackettstown, NJ22 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights High School Releases Honor Roll for Second Marking Period of 2022-23
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ19 hours ago
Hackensack Fire Department Members Participate In Polar Bear Plunge
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Family Pride and Passion Spurred Gabe McCulloch's Late-season Surge, and a Trip to Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ22 hours ago
THE FESTIVAL OF PURIM: Chabad Jewish Center of Holmdel Invites You.
Holmdel, NJ6 hours ago
Stabbing at the Willowbrook Mall Food Court – Five Arrested
Wayne, NJ10 hours ago
Melanie's Mealage: New Middle Eastern Restaurant, NAYA, Opens in Paramus
Paramus, NJ2 days ago
Town Council Discusses West Orange's Parking Issues
West Orange, NJ2 days ago
The Borough of Roselle Park to Host Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Roselle Park, NJ2 days ago
Hasbrouck Heights Middle School Announces Honor Roll for the 2nd Marking Period of 2022-23
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
An Historic Night of Promotions for the Roseland Police Department
Roseland, NJ1 day ago
Pedestrian Plaza Return Continues Making Progress in Ridgewood
Ridgewood, NJ15 hours ago
Asbury Park to host tribute to African American Culture at the senior center on March 11
Asbury Park, NJ15 hours ago
Ridgewood Recap: Schedler Property is Topic of Ridgewood Council, Summer Job Fair Approaching
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Climb to New Heights at Ropes, Climbing Course Coming to Mercer County Park
West Windsor Township, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy