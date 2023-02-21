Open in App
Huntington Beach, CA
See more from this location?
LAist

Huntington Beach Wants To Take On California Over Duplexes, ADUs

By Jill Replogle,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3D1c_0kvGXsy700
A Highland Park homeowner created a "granny flat" by adding an extra story to their garage as part of L.A.'s ADU pilot project. (Photo courtesy of LA Más)

The Huntington Beach City Council will consider mounting a legal challenge against state housing law and ceasing permitting of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at its Tuesday evening meeting.

Last November, Huntington Beach residents voted in a strongly conservative city council majority and re-elected City Attorney Michael Gates. The new council promptly vowed to fight state laws and mandates that overrule city zoning rules and would force it to allow more dense housing developments.

Housing laws under the microscope

The city council will vote on whether to direct the city attorney to challenge:

  • Senate Bill 9, which makes it easier for property owners to subdivide lots zoned for single-family homes
  • Senate Bill 10, which streamlines permitting for developments of up to 10 residential units
  • State laws that require cities to permit ADUs.

Huntington Beach is already considering adopting a rule that would exempt it from the state "builder's remedy," which allows developers to bypass local zoning if a city lacks an approved housing plan.
And it's certainly not the first time the traditionally conservative beach town has faced off with the state over housing.

The state reacts

Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Housing and Community Development have both warned Huntington Beach in recent weeks against trying to circumvent state housing law.

“We need partners in building a more affordable California, not more political grandstanding,” Bonta said in a Tuesday news release . “I urge Huntington Beach to reconsider its latest proposal.”

The Huntington Beach City Council will meet this Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Get Ready — Winter Wonderland Of Snow Heightens Risk Of Bigger Spring Floods (Landslides, Too)
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Car Wash Graduates Brush Up On Labor Laws While Perfecting Their Craft
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Auf Wiedersehen To Alpine Village As Shop Owners Pack Up On Word Longtime German American Hub Is Closing
Torrance, CA1 day ago
A Piece Of The Costa Chica’s Afro-Mexican Culture Is Coming To San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Storms Across The US Cause Deaths And Power Outages. Thousands Of San Bernardino Mountain Residents Remain Snowed In
San Bernardino, CA17 hours ago
A Los Angeles Family Seeks Answers — And Accountability — After Black Mom Dies In Childbirth
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
LA Is Capturing More Rain, But Increasingly Extreme Storms Present A Challenge
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Why Avalanches Have Mount Baldy Road Closed — With A High Degree Of Concern More Are Possible
Mount Baldy, CA3 days ago
As Storm Breaks, Crews Work To Restore Power To Tens Of Thousands In LA And Clear Roads Regionwide
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Cleanup Continues After Storm Topples Trees, Floods Roads. New Storm System Will Be Far More Mild
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Getting Diagnosed with Celiac Disease Sucks, But There Are Amazing Gluten-Free Options In LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Want To 'Learn To Code'? Here’s What To Know Before Spending A Dime
Pasadena, CA4 days ago
Bus Evacuations Begin For 600 Irvine Middle Schoolers Trapped In The Snowy Mountains
Irvine, CA5 days ago
Feeling Stuck Indoors? Here’s Some Inspo To Get Out Of A Gloomy LA Day Rut
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
It Didn't Snow Much, But It Was Enough To Build Snowmen, And That's What Counts
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy