Baylor vs. Kansas State live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball
By FTW Staff,
11 days ago
The No. 9 Baylor Bears are set to face off against the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The last time these two teams met, it was a thrilling overtime game, with Kansas State coming out on top.
Baylor is coming off of a disappointing loss to Kansas, where they fell 87-71 which ended their four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Kansas State is coming off a win over Iowa State which snapped their two-game losing streak as they look for another win against the Bears.
This will be another great night of NCAA hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action.
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Baylor (-1.5) vs. Kansas State
O/U: 147.5
