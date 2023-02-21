Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Students at 3 Clark County schools arrested with guns on campus

By Abel Garcia,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRJi6_0kvG64rC00

Four Clark County School District students were arrested at schools across the valley on Tuesday after school police recovered four firearms.

Three high school students and one middle school student were taken into police custody, a public information officer told Channel 13.

CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink says the four students have been arrested for possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Two firearms were recovered from students at Eldorado High School in the east valley this morning, police said.

This afternoon, officers arrested two more students found with guns on their school campuses: one at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, and another at Escobedo Middle School in Centennial Hills.

BY THE NUMBERS: 32% increase in firearms seized at CCSD campuses this school year

To date, CCSD police have recovered 25 firearms from school campuses this year, Channel 13 was told.

This month, Channel 13 was able to confirm at least two incidents were students were arrested for bringing firearms to campuses.

Just last week, a ninth-grader was found with a firearm in their backpack on the campus of Palo Verde High School. In that instance, CCSD Police said a teacher used their personal safety badge to alert authorities, and the school's principal called police.

KTNV's Abel Garcia reported that the student is facing several weapons-related charges.

CCSD is in the process of equipping teachers and staff with such personal safety alert systems after a teacher was attacked last year at Eldorado High School.

And on Feb. 3, a middle school student was arrested for bringing a gun to Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
2,300 books handed out to North Las Vegas elementary students through campaign
North Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Report: Man arrested by police for drugging models at Las Vegas house party
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man found dead in northeast Las Vegas apartment during welfare check
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
NLVPD: Driver shot and killed after 'reaching for gun' during traffic stop
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Suspect in RTC bus murder released from jail two days prior
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
44-year-old arrested in connection to July 2022 homicide
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Clark County Fire Department investigates overnight rooftop fire at Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man found dead after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Sneak peak into a new equality center opening in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Valley middle schoolers are learning how to become financially literate
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Suspect of stolen vehicle in critical condition after officer-involved shooting
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
North Las Vegas police said a son found his parents dead with gunshot wounds
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Plans in motion to build a high-speed bullet train from California to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Clark County evictions rising after change to rental assistance program
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Family injured in Southern Nevada helicopter incident file lawsuit
Boulder City, NV3 days ago
Police looking for vehicle that hit a young girl
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Police investigating crash that killed a motorcyclist near Desert Inn, Rainbow
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Drought maps show slight improvements in western Drought Crisis
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
33-year-old woman missing in Boulder City after stopping contact with family
Boulder City, NV4 days ago
1 year later, Dollar Loan Center has become the heart of Green Valley
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Nevada DMV hampered by staffing shortages months after appointment-only switch
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas native becomes Harvard scholar
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Auto insurance premiums continuing to rise in Nevada
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Local non-profit hosts baseball game for visually-impaired children
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Treasure Island announces big jackpot winners in February
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Mt. Charleston visitors getting stuck on the mountain because of snow
Mount Charleston, NV3 days ago
Cowabunga Bay, Canyon looking to fill over 1,000 positions ahead of summer
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy