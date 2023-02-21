Students at 3 Clark County schools arrested with guns on campus

Four Clark County School District students were arrested at schools across the valley on Tuesday after school police recovered four firearms.

Three high school students and one middle school student were taken into police custody, a public information officer told Channel 13.

CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink says the four students have been arrested for possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Two firearms were recovered from students at Eldorado High School in the east valley this morning, police said.

This afternoon, officers arrested two more students found with guns on their school campuses: one at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, and another at Escobedo Middle School in Centennial Hills.

BY THE NUMBERS: 32% increase in firearms seized at CCSD campuses this school year

To date, CCSD police have recovered 25 firearms from school campuses this year, Channel 13 was told.

This month, Channel 13 was able to confirm at least two incidents were students were arrested for bringing firearms to campuses.

Just last week, a ninth-grader was found with a firearm in their backpack on the campus of Palo Verde High School. In that instance, CCSD Police said a teacher used their personal safety badge to alert authorities, and the school's principal called police.

KTNV's Abel Garcia reported that the student is facing several weapons-related charges.

CCSD is in the process of equipping teachers and staff with such personal safety alert systems after a teacher was attacked last year at Eldorado High School.

And on Feb. 3, a middle school student was arrested for bringing a gun to Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas.