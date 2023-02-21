Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
Digital Collegian

Penn State offers condolences for Michigan State University shooting, shares response protocols

By Olivia Estright,

11 days ago
Following the Michigan State University mass shooting on Feb. 13, Penn State released a message to the Spartan community, expressing its “deepest condolences.”. The Michigan...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Penn State women's basketball ends season with tight loss to No. 17 Michigan in Big Ten Tournament
State College, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy