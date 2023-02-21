Husband, wife identified in Monroeville after apparent murder-suicide

A husband and wife are dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Monroeville on Tuesday, according to police.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting incident after Monroeville and Pitcairn police officers responded to a call for gunfire in the 400 block of Ashbury Court in Monroeville. First responders found a vehicle crashed into a garage on Bayhill Drive, which is an intersecting street.

The driver of the car was a woman who had gunshot wounds to the trunk and arm. She was taken to Forbes Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as India Christian, 45.

First responders learned the vehicle was associated with the Ashbury Court residence. The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit, SWAT Team and Allegheny County sheriff’s Sheriff’s Office entered the residence and found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Corey Christian, 48.

The couple lived together at that address.

India Christian began her career as a teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools, and spent 8 years teaching chemistry and biology, as well as serving as the math and science curriculum coach, according to an online biography from Christian Home Healthcare, where she served as CEO.

In 2003, while still working at Pittsburgh Public Schools, India Christian started her own business, Myles Maids and Personal Care, a cleaning service for older adults. The cleaning business evolved into a personal care service that was later renamed Christian Home Healthcare.

The bio said India Christian lived with her husband, and together they had four children and four grandchildren.

An employee at Christian Home Healthcare said Wednesday the family would not like to comment on the deaths.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.