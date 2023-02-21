House Envy: Historic elegance and a Midtown skyline make this Ansley Park mansion twice as nice

Photograph by Barto Lotti

With its classic architecture and enviable location among the Midtown skyscrapers, this circa-1910 house for sale in Ansley Park epitomizes the best of old and new Atlanta. “This is one of the original homes built in Ansley Park, so it feels like you’ve entered another time and place when you walk through the front door,” says Jason Cook with Ansley Real Estate , who is the listing agent for the property. The listing price is $3.4 million .

The brick house is on 15th Street, widely known as a prestigious address in the historic neighborhood. Cook says that famed architects Philip Trammel Shutze and Norman Askins were both involved with renovations over the years, adding to its architectural integrity. The first floor is full of traditional details: a large formal entryway and living room, 12-foot ceilings, original fireplaces and molding, a charming library, and hardwood floors. Five bedrooms and bathrooms are up-to-date and spacious, with built-ins and other old-house features.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

What particularly distinguishes this house, though, is its yard and gardens, an almost-half-acre of brick walls and pathways lined with professionally landscaped plants and flowers. The lush back yard also has nearby office buildings looming over the trees as a reminder of how close the house is to Midtown.

“Ansley Park has always been a desirable place to live because of the walkable location and strong sense of community,” says Cook. “The arts district and parks are literally outside your door.” There are five parks within the neighborhood, but verdant attractions such as Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens are nearby, as well as Woodruff Arts Center and the restaurants in Colony Square.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Even though the neighborhood is now in the heart of commerce and cultural activities, it was developed in 1904 as a “suburban” enclave north of the city by Edwin P. Ansley. According to the neighborhood association’s history page, “Ansley envisioned a new motorcar-oriented suburb of wide winding streets and green parks designed to attract Atlanta’s wealthiest and most prestigious families. In fact, Ansley Park was home to Georgia’s Governor’s mansion for many decades.”

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Cook notes that the civic association is still active, and a reason the neighborhood continues to thrive. Activities such as a garden club, book club, dinner group, holiday events, and cultural events are year-round, and the association also oversees private security. The neighborhood’s architecture has expanded to include contemporary houses, something the real estate agent sees as a plus. “Personally, I love the eclectic styles of architecture and deep-rooted history of the neighborhood,” says Cook. “It feels suburban with all the large trees, and then you look up and see the skyline. There’s no other neighborhood like it.”

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Photograph by Barto Lotti

