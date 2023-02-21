Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Atlanta Magazine

House Envy: Historic elegance and a Midtown skyline make this Ansley Park mansion twice as nice

By Lisa Mowry,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaVlP_0kvFRG5600
This traditional brick house with a slate roof dates back to 1910. Its three finished levels come in at 5,400 square feet, with features such as covered parking and an elevator.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

With its classic architecture and enviable location among the Midtown skyscrapers, this circa-1910 house for sale in Ansley Park epitomizes the best of old and new Atlanta. “This is one of the original homes built in Ansley Park, so it feels like you’ve entered another time and place when you walk through the front door,” says Jason Cook with Ansley Real Estate , who is the listing agent for the property. The listing price is $3.4 million .

The brick house is on 15th Street, widely known as a prestigious address in the historic neighborhood. Cook says that famed architects Philip Trammel Shutze and Norman Askins were both involved with renovations over the years, adding to its architectural integrity. The first floor is full of traditional details: a large formal entryway and living room, 12-foot ceilings, original fireplaces and molding, a charming library, and hardwood floors. Five bedrooms and bathrooms are up-to-date and spacious, with built-ins and other old-house features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN7HH_0kvFRG5600
The spacious entryway includes a wide hallway, grand staircase, molding, and hardwood floors.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIg3P_0kvFRG5600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R0y5_0kvFRG5600
A cozy library goes bold with painted walls the color of a sunset, and paneling with built-ins.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MA1e_0kvFRG5600
Transom windows in this sitting room contribute to the abundance of natural light in this house.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

What particularly distinguishes this house, though, is its yard and gardens, an almost-half-acre of brick walls and pathways lined with professionally landscaped plants and flowers. The lush back yard also has nearby office buildings looming over the trees as a reminder of how close the house is to Midtown.

“Ansley Park has always been a desirable place to live because of the walkable location and strong sense of community,” says Cook. “The arts district and parks are literally outside your door.” There are five parks within the neighborhood, but verdant attractions such as Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens are nearby, as well as Woodruff Arts Center and the restaurants in Colony Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCKBU_0kvFRG5600
A formal dining room includes built-in display cabinets and an elegant chandelier.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qhfxu_0kvFRG5600
A large kitchen includes an adjacent eat-in area.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kWS6_0kvFRG5600
A supplementary room off the kitchen can be used as a breakfast room or sitting area. Its built-ins and views and doors to the back yard make it a prime spot in the house.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Even though the neighborhood is now in the heart of commerce and cultural activities, it was developed in 1904 as a “suburban” enclave north of the city by Edwin P. Ansley. According to the neighborhood association’s history page, “Ansley envisioned a new motorcar-oriented suburb of wide winding streets and green parks designed to attract Atlanta’s wealthiest and most prestigious families. In fact, Ansley Park was home to Georgia’s Governor’s mansion for many decades.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5ui6_0kvFRG5600
A handy butler’s pantry facilitates entertaining.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G28lx_0kvFRG5600
A fireplace and walk-in closets is part of the primary bedroom’s charm.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQLEt_0kvFRG5600
A wallpapered hallway links the primary bedroom and bathroom.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaJ7J_0kvFRG5600
The primary bath includes a double vanity and stand-alone tub.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

Cook notes that the civic association is still active, and a reason the neighborhood continues to thrive. Activities such as a garden club, book club, dinner group, holiday events, and cultural events are year-round, and the association also oversees private security. The neighborhood’s architecture has expanded to include contemporary houses, something the real estate agent sees as a plus. “Personally, I love the eclectic styles of architecture and deep-rooted history of the neighborhood,” says Cook. “It feels suburban with all the large trees, and then you look up and see the skyline. There’s no other neighborhood like it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0im7y8_0kvFRG5600
A flat yard—itself often a rarity in Atlanta—of almost a half-acre offers a garden oasis in the city, with grassy areas, brick pathways and planting beds, and landscaped grounds.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iJbh_0kvFRG5600
Seating areas in the back yard outside the main living areas are convenient for morning coffee.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8sBW_0kvFRG5600
Tall trees in the back yard provide privacy but still allow a peek of Midtown high-rises.

Photograph by Barto Lotti

The post House Envy: Historic elegance and a Midtown skyline make this Ansley Park mansion twice as nice appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Overturned car blocking multiple lanes on I-85 south toward Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
OPINION: Buckhead crazy train halted. Hopefully for good
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Crews battle apartment fire in Roswell, officials say
Roswell, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One Pizzeria Closes in Little Five Points, Another Takes Its Place
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
An Atlanta Chef Aims to Tell African American Food Stories Through Her New Downtown Restaurant
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta Restaurants We've Been To Recently & Our Thoughts
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Room Envy: A new home with a “granny chic” bathroom
Cumming, GA1 day ago
Joseph Stella: Visionary Nature bursts with botanical life at the High Museum of Art
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre announces 2023 series
Cobb, GA2 days ago
A World Market in Decatur
Decatur, GA1 day ago
This Is Georgia's Best Italian Restaurant
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
The Buckhead Coalition is against Buckhead cityhood. Here’s why
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Atlanta newspaper boasts Georgia as superior to New York after NY Times columnist swiped 'Peach State Plummet'
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Roofing contractor disappears with customer’s $4,000 check
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Police searching for man who disappeared with 9-month-old baby in Clayton County
Ellenwood, GA14 hours ago
Former Atlanta Hawks, Ga. Tech player charged with choking, kidnapping N.C. woman
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Dine like never before this Spring – for a limited time only
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Timeline, photos give new details into disappearance of Georgia husband, father in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Clayton County twin sisters make history rising the ranks in Georgia UPS facility
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Could a wealthy Atlanta neighborhood secede from the city? Controversial issue advanced by GOP lawmakers
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Q: I have a bluebird house. They nested in it last spring. Should I clean it out? And when?
Marietta, GA3 days ago
Couple arrested after being found unresponsive in car with child, drugs inside
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Review: Laotian pop-up So So Fed brings the funk
Atlanta, GA8 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection
Marietta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy