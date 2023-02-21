Five interesting comments from Texas AD Chris Del Conte on Monday

Chris Del Conte spoke at the UT athletics virtual town hall on Monday.

The well-respected athletic director discussed a wide variety of topics ranging from Texas’ upcoming move to the SEC, the chance of alternate uniforms, upgrades to several buildings on campus and more.

One comment in particular that caught the attention of many involved the Red River Rivalry. While Del Conte assured that the school will try to renew contract with the Cotton Bowl when it expires in three years, he did state his desire to change the kickoff time from 11 a.m. CT to 2:30 p.m. CT.

Here’s a look at five interesting comments from Del Conte on Monday evening.

CDC is pushing for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time for Texas-Oklahoma

Once new indoor practice facility is built, DKR will switch from turf to grass field

Longhorn Network will fold into the SEC network

No alternate uniforms expected for the foreseeable future

LED lighting coming to DKR