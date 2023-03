Chronicle

NyaStrong Warriors Academy Win First Place in Three-on-Three Tournament in Tenino By Jacob Dimond / jake@yelmonline.com, 11 days ago

By Jacob Dimond / jake@yelmonline.com, 11 days ago

The second and third grade teams of the NyaStrong Warriors Academy each secured first place in a three-on-three tournament at Tenino Middle School on Saturday, ...