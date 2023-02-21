Eastside Students Walk Out to Protest Basketball Disqualification

About 100 Camden Eastside High School students took their frustration over their boys basketball team’s disqualification from the playoffs to the street on Tuesday in a noon walkout.

The protesting teens believed the Tigers had been unfairly barred from the tournament by Camden Superintendent Katrina McCombs before the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association could officially rule on the matter. At issue is a February 16 game with Camden High that ended in the second period when an on-court brawl developed.

That melee was sparked by a Camden High Panther delivering two sharp elbows to an Eastside player. After the second elbow the Eastside player hit back, a foul was called and chaos ensued.

The NJSIAA rules allow three ejections or disqualifications per team before that team is banned from playoff contention. The first two players counted toward that, as did the players who left the bench to enter the fray.

The protesting students assembled on Tuesday in Dudley Grange Park across from the school, holding signs reading “They Only Care About Panthers” and “Stop Favoritism,” that reflected their suspicions that Camden High, with its new facility, nationally ranked basketball team and alumni such as McCombs and Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, is the preferred school in the city.

A concern was whether the NJSIAA or McCombs ended the Tigers' 16-4 season on February 17, the day after the game. The team, the defending Group 3 champions, were seen as strong contenders to win the state title again. Playoffs were to begin on February 20, with a celebration of "senior night" as well.

Attendees at a morning meeting with coaches and players the day after the game said that McCombs told them that she would leave the decision up to the NJSIAA; shortly afterward, however, she issued a statement that said she had pulled both Camden teams from post-season play.

Because it was a Panther player who was the initial aggressor and more Camden High players left the bench than Tigers, the Eastside students had believed their team had a chance of surviving the fracas.

Immediately after the game, Eastside athletic director Mark Phillips and basketball coach Kenny Avent looked at a video that seemed to indicate that none of the Tigers had left the bench. But further evidence, they said, showed that two of their players did and that, along with the player who was involved in the on-court altercation on the court, would be enough to disqualify them.

“We feel the superintendent wasn’t totally honest with us at the meeting,” said Jeremiah Bright, a senior on the team. “They said it wasn’t within their control … we’d rather hear it from the NJSIAA.”

Teammate Will Love said, “Don’t come here saying you love us and care about us, and pull our right to have a hearing. Now we can’t even play.”

Bright, Cairo Rivera, and Titus Bacon — the three seniors on the team and members of the National Honor Society — are especially upset because they have yet to receive scholarship offers and were counting on college scouts seeing them in post-season play.

At the students’ request, McCombs came to the park to meet with them.

“I appreciate you for speaking the truth to power,” she told the teens. She told them that it had been her desire “to at least have one team advance” after the events of last week, but that “the NJSIAA had disqualified both teams from being able to play” before she issued her statement withdrawing both schools from the post-season.

She said that decision was not easy. “Did I want to have at least one team go?” she said. “Absolutely. But I am not in the governing body of athletics.”

Eastside's Phillips confirmed to the students that enough uniformed Eastside players did leave the bench to meet the threshold for disqualification; two ignored a coach who was trying to keep them seated.

Student Elijah Crespo was especially frustrated that “the whole fight came to our bench,” referring to the stream of spectators that flooded the court. “We got to protect ourselves, too. We’re humans.”

Bright told McCombs that a source at the NJSIAA had told him that “you pulled us out before they could do any type of investigation.” McCombs insisted that “the decision had already been made” by the NJSIAA and said that the same legal team that the district used when the Camden High football team was disqualified in a similar fashion two seasons ago looked at the evidence “and said we didn’t have a legal leg to stand on.”

NJSIAA spokesman Mike Cherenson confirmed that technically the NJSIAA had not made an official ruling before McCombs ended both teams' seasons. However, he said that the NJSIAA had provided all the documentation to the district that the standard for disqualification had been met, and that such a ruling was imminent. When the NJSIAA asked the district if it had anything to add, McCombs replied with a statement withdrawing both teams.

“I didn’t want the headline to say: Students from the Camden City Basketball Teams Fighting One Another,” she told the students. “Because you represent greatness.”

The teens persisted. One asked, 'are we supposed to sit back and watch one of our brothers get hit?'

“The rules uphold stepping back and not adding to whatever has occurred,” McCombs told them. “The other team is saying the same thing, that there was something that happened, that they were defending a teammate. It’s unnecessary and it’s nonsense and it has to stop.”

It had been reported that the opposing players had been "trash talking" before the game. McCombs told the teens, “Whatever the root cause of this was that happened off the court, it has to stop. We’ve got to get to the bottom of that. It has to be settled in a peaceful manner.

“Because if it’s not, it’s gonna mess up other things for you, for your reputation and for the city’s reputation.”











