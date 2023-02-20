Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics projected to be an over-the-cap, taxpaying team for the 2023-24 season

By Justin Quinn,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krk1v_0kvDh8BF00
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Given the Boston Celtics are a contending team on the upswing, it should not come as a surprise that Hoops Hype’s Yossi Gozlan is projecting the club to operate as an over-the-cap, taxpaying squad next season.

In a recent article surveying the NBA’s cap space for the 2023-24 season, Gozlan relates the Celtics “are projected to be significant taxpayers again next season, but are set to have a smaller penalty compared to this season thanks to Al Horford’s $16.5 million pay cut for next season.”

“Their roster is already mostly set with 12 players under contract assuming they keep Mike Muscala and Sam Hauser,” continues the H/H cap expert.

“Their biggest decisions for the offseason include re-signing restricted free agent Grant Williams and potentially using the taxpayer MLE,” Gozlan finishes.

We expect Williams, Muscala and Hauser back in the fold for next season, barring an absolute whale of an offer for the Tennessee alumnus in restricted free agency.

That means another hefty tax bill for Boston if the roster stays similarly constructed, but that’s what the team’s front office has been working to get to for years, so no reason to fret for at least a few seasons in terms of finances for the Celtics.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Commanders have formal meetings with 2 top offensive line prospects
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Tony Vitello recaps Vols' series win versus Gonzaga
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Jalin Hyatt would love to play with Bears QB Justin Fields: 'He takes over games'
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"They ain't rocking" - Kevin Garnett on why he thinks LeBron James and Anthony Davis no longer share the same brotherhood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Boston Celtics Finals series vs. Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers projected among most wanted matchups
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Anthony Richardson named as a 'logical fit' for the Commanders in 2023 NFL draft
Gainesville, FL3 hours ago
Titans plan to wear Oilers throwbacks for home game in 2023
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
PHOTOS: Lady Vols record largest comeback versus LSU in Kellie Harper era
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tyjae Spears (RB, Tulane)
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson showed off elite athleticism
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
RU Caleb McConnell wins the ESPN College Gameday National DPOY award
New Brunswick, NJ5 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Opinion: Another loss makes the Razorbacks a prime team for NIT
Fayetteville, AR3 hours ago
Lions meet with Jamaal Williams' agent at the Combine hoping for a deal
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
Rumor: Cleveland is a desirable destination among free agents
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Panthers named free-agent fit for Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Expect the Lions to be very selective in the draft process
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy