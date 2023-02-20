Celtics projected to be an over-the-cap, taxpaying team for the 2023-24 season

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Given the Boston Celtics are a contending team on the upswing, it should not come as a surprise that Hoops Hype’s Yossi Gozlan is projecting the club to operate as an over-the-cap, taxpaying squad next season.

In a recent article surveying the NBA’s cap space for the 2023-24 season, Gozlan relates the Celtics “are projected to be significant taxpayers again next season, but are set to have a smaller penalty compared to this season thanks to Al Horford’s $16.5 million pay cut for next season.”

“Their roster is already mostly set with 12 players under contract assuming they keep Mike Muscala and Sam Hauser,” continues the H/H cap expert.

“Their biggest decisions for the offseason include re-signing restricted free agent Grant Williams and potentially using the taxpayer MLE,” Gozlan finishes.

We expect Williams, Muscala and Hauser back in the fold for next season, barring an absolute whale of an offer for the Tennessee alumnus in restricted free agency.

That means another hefty tax bill for Boston if the roster stays similarly constructed, but that’s what the team’s front office has been working to get to for years, so no reason to fret for at least a few seasons in terms of finances for the Celtics.

