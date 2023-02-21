Open in App
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Post

1st phase of Onni East Village opens to residents, 2nd phase to open June 1

By Tess Kazenoff,

11 days ago

The first phase of a new 432-apartment community, Onni East Village, has opened in Downtown Long Beach.

The first of two phases, a 24-story, 190-unit high-rise of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, officially opened its doors to residents on Feb. 9.

The high-rise is currently 25% leased and about 9% occupied, said property manager Joey Bommarito.

Onni East Village’s second phase, a mid-rise building, is scheduled to open June 1, and pre-leasing will begin within the next month or so, Bommarito said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PpRS_0kvDHo7600

Onni East Village, a 432-unit apartment community, officially opened its first phase, a 24-story, 190-unit high-rise of one-, two- and three-bedroom units in February. Its second building is expected to open in June. Photo by Tess Kazenoff.

While market-rate prices begin at $2,858, and can go up to $15,046 for a penthouse, seven units in each of the two buildings will be affordable. In the high-rise, affordable units will range from $1,894 to $2,143. Prices will be a little bit lower in the mid-rise building, as it is situated in an area with different median income; affordable units will range from $935 to $1,192, Bommarito said.

Onni East Village also includes 32 “level units” that will be fully furnished and intended for short-term stays of at least 30 days.

The development, formerly known as Broadway Block, includes some of the historic Acres of Books facade. While specifics were unavailable regarding what exactly has been preserved, Bommarito hopes that the area will be repurposed into a food court, he said.

Onni East Village also includes 12 commercial spaces which have yet to be filled, although Bommarito is hopeful for a Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods, or even a whiskey bar, he said.

Parking is underground and offered through a third-party company, said Bommarito. Prices begin at $100 and increase depending on location, he said.

According to Bommarito, Onni East Village prides itself on its extensive amenity package, including a rewards program with about 20 local businesses, and features such as co-working spaces, a media room and a soundproof podcasting room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxkUd_0kvDHo7600

Onni East Village apartment features include granite countertops, premium kitchen appliances and custom Italian cabinetry. Photo by Tess Kazenoff.

Plus, Onni East Village is “the only community (in Long Beach) that has a basketball court, a sauna and steam room,” Bommarito said.

All units include air conditioning, a large washer/dryer, 24-hour guest services, high-speed wireless internet, large windows and other features.

Upon the completion of the second building, residents will have access to a shared chef’s kitchen, which can be reserved by residents and will also be utilized during Onni East Village’s monthly events, which will include music and drinks, Bommarito said.

“Seeing it come to life, it’s kind of like a dream,” Bommarito said.

