Open in App
KTLA

Starbucks to start selling coffee infused with olive oil in Southern California

By David LazarusAddy Bink,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJuKc_0kvD9cCF00

When you get a cup of coffee, you might ask for cream and sugar in it, or maybe a dollop of whipped cream on top, depending on the drink. But what about adding olive oil? Starbucks is about to try it.

Beginning this week, Starbucks says it will be selling three “Starbucks Oleato” beverages in Italy, and five at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, “with more markets coming soon.” The beverages include Starbucks’ arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Italian brand Partanna, which “creates an entirely new experience,” the company says .

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Customers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will have five Oleato options: the Caffe Latte, the Iced Cortado, the Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

A spoonful of olive oil helps the coffee go down?

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

Coming to Southern California

While Italy will be the first to try the olive oil-infused coffees, Starbucks plans to bring the drinks to Southern California this spring before expanding into Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said Schultz.

Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

The coffee giant isn’t the only U.S.-based company trying a new product in Europe. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it would roll out plant-based McNuggets at more than 1,400 restaurants in Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
$95,870 in restitution recovered from ex-Santa Ana police officer
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
3 women arrested, allegedly stole nearly $1 million in federal student loans
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Washington, DC1 day ago
Police investigating Anaheim murder, public help sought
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Ventura woman pleads guilty to first-degree murder, other charges
Ventura, CA2 days ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Keene, NH19 hours ago
SoCal man allegedly stole $50,000 in Home Depot armed robbery
Glendale, CA2 days ago
Roof of Crestline’s only grocery store collapses under weight of snow
Crestline, CA2 days ago
Newport Beach home dangling on edge after cliff collapses
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Temecula man accused of killing former partner, another man: Sheriff’s Department
Temecula, CA1 day ago
Actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
Burbank, CA1 day ago
3 teens hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Sinkhole swallows car at Ventura County high school
Santa Paula, CA3 days ago
FBI seeks ‘Chesapeake Bandits’ in series of robberies targeting armored vehicles across L.A. County
Inglewood, CA2 days ago
House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead up for sale
Boulder, CO23 hours ago
5 hospitalized in San Pedro beach shooting
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
San Bernardino National Forest temporarily closed due to safety concerns
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Sinkhole at Cal State L.A.; campus traffic rerouted
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Feinstein hospitalized with shingles
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Suspect arrested after 6 stabbed in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy