BoardingArea

Largest Flight Attendant Union in the U.S. Throws Weight Behind JetBlue Takeover of Spirit After Securing Bumper Payrises By Mateusz Maszczynski, 11 days ago

By Mateusz Maszczynski, 11 days ago

The largest and possibly most powerful flight attendant union in the United States has thrown its weight behind the planned merger between JetBlue and Spirit ...