Change location
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results, champions for Super High Roller Series
By Kieran Francis,7 hours ago
The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series has become one of the fixtures on the poker calendar and it continues with its third stop of season two in Hoi An, Vietnam.
Some of the world's most famous poker stars are competing on the Triton circuit, including Stephen Chidwick, Jason Koon and Isaac Haxton.
With a variety of tournaments involving huge prizemoney at a beautiful Vietnamese location, The Sporting News explains everything you need to know about the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series.
WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream
When is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?
- March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf , Quang Nam, Vietnam
- Event will be streamed via Triton Poker Plus app, Twitch and You Tube (details to be confirmed)
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results
Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.
|Date
|Time (local time)
|Event
|Buy-In (USD)
|Winner
|Mar 1-2
|1pm (both days)
|GG Super Million$ Live
|$25,000
|Webster Lim (Malaysia)
|Mar 2-3
|4pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$15,000
|Nacho Barbero (Argentina)
|Mar 3-4
|3pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty
|$20,000
|Mark Rubbathan (UK)
|Mar 4-5
|3pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$30,000
|Jans Arends (Netherlands)
|Mar 5-6
|3pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$50,000
|In progress (Day 2)
|Mar 6-7
|1pm/4pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|$75,000
|In progress (Day 1)
|Mar 7
|4pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo
|$25,000
|Mar 8-10
|2pm/1pm/1pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event
|$100,000
|Mar 9
|4pm
|No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo
|$50,000
|Mar 10-11
|2pm/1pm
|Short Deck - Ante Only
|$25,000
|Mar 11-12
|3pm/1pm
|Short Deck - Ante Only
|$50,000
|Mar 12-13
|4pm/1pm
|Short Deck - Main Event
|$100,000
|Mar 13
|3pm
|Short Deck - Ante Only
|$20,000
View structures for all tournaments here .
How to watch and live stream Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?
The Triton Poker Plus app allows fans to follow every hand of every tournament digitally at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Vietnam.
There will also be a live stream available via the app, Twitch and YouTube which will showcase a feature table and eventually the final table.
You can download the Triton Poker Plus app from the Apple app store and Google Play .
How does the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series work?
Vietnam is the third stop of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series , with the previous two events held in Madrid and Cyprus last year.
There will be a final stop later this year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.
Along with masses of prizemoney, players accumulate points for their results, which go toward their tally in the race for Ivan Leow award (Triton's Player of the Year).
Past winners of Triton Poker Super High Roller Series
Madrid, Spain - Gran Via - May 13-25
|Name
|Winner
|Prizemoney
|€20,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|Michael Addamo (Australia)
|€478,000
|€30,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 7 Handed
|Paul Phua (Malaysia)
|€740,400
|€20,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only
|Christopher Brewer (USA)
|€372,000
|€25,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only
|Rui Cao (France)
|€497,000
|€50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 7 Handed
|Mikita Bodyakovsky (Belarus)
|€1,340,000
|€75,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|Michael Addamo (Australia)
|€1,152,086
|€50,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only
|Chin Lim (Malaysia)
|€855,000
|€100,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Triton Main Event
|Henrik Hecklen (Denmark)
|€2,170,509
|€50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Turbo
|Laszlo Bujtas (Hungary)
|€630,000
|€25,000 Pot Limit Omaha
|Tom Dwan (USA)
|€290,000
|€100,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - SD Main Event
|Stephen Chidwick (England)
|€1,800,000
|€150,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only
|Jason Koon (USA)
|€1,750,000
|€30,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Turbo
|Tom Dwan (USA)
|€336,000
Kyrenia, Cypris - Merit Hotel - Sep 5-10
|Name
|Winner
|Prizemoney
|$25,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|Patrik Antonius (Finland)
|$825,000
|$30,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 6 Handed
|Benjamin Tollerene (USA)
|$807,927
|$50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 6 Handed
|Pieter Aerts (Belgium)
|$1,472,000
|$75,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed
|Kahle Burns (Australia)
|$1,730,000
|$200,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Coin Rivet Invitational
|Sam Grafton (USA)
|$5,500,000
|$25,000 Pot Limit Omaha
|Christopher Philippou (Cyprus)
|$270,000
|$100,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event
|Punnat Punsri (Thailand)
|$2,600,000
|$50,000 No Limit Hold'em - Turbo
|Matthias Eibinger (Austria)
|$545,000
|$30,000 No Limit Short Deck Holdem - Ante Only
|Phil Ivey (USA)
|$387,000
|$40,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Single Bullet
|Karl Chappe-Gatien (France)
|$565,000
|$50,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Single Bullet
|Sam Greenwood (Canada)
|$341,275
Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton's Player of the Year?
With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the Player of the Year award.
Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.
Ivan Leow award standings
|Position
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Stephen Chidwick
|England
|1,904
|2
|Sam Greenwood
|Canada
|1,543
|3
|Jason Koon
|USA
|1,374
|4
|Mikita Badziakouski
|Belarus
|1,348
|5
|Seth Davies
|USA
|1,328
|6
|Danny Tang
|Hong Kong
|1,322
|7
|Isaac Haxton
|USA
|1,208
|8
|Paul Phua
|Malaysia
|1,171
|9
|Michael Addamo
|Australia
|1,074
|10
|Daniel Dvoress
|Canada
|997
|11
|Patrick Antonius
|Finland
|929
|12
|Chin Wei Lim
|Malaysia
|909
|13
|Tom Dwan
|USA
|908
|14
|Phil Ivey
|USA
|866
|15
|Henrik Hecklen
|Denmark
|855
|16
|Michael Soyza
|Malaysia
|814
|17
|Elton Tsang
|Hong Kong
|783
|18
|Chris Brewer
|USA
|752
|19
|Benjamin Tollerene
|USA
|743
|20
|Fedor Holz
|Germany
|736
See the full leaderboard here .
Comments / 0