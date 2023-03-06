Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results, champions for Super High Roller Series

The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series has become one of the fixtures on the poker calendar and it continues with its third stop of season two in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Some of the world's most famous poker stars are competing on the Triton circuit, including Stephen Chidwick, Jason Koon and Isaac Haxton.

With a variety of tournaments involving huge prizemoney at a beautiful Vietnamese location, The Sporting News explains everything you need to know about the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series.

WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream

When is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf , Quang Nam, Vietnam

at the , Quang Nam, Vietnam Event will be streamed via Triton Poker Plus app, Twitch and You Tube (details to be confirmed)

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results

Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.

View structures for all tournaments here .

How to watch and live stream Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Triton Poker Plus app allows fans to follow every hand of every tournament digitally at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Vietnam.

There will also be a live stream available via the app, Twitch and YouTube which will showcase a feature table and eventually the final table.

You can download the Triton Poker Plus app from the Apple app store and Google Play .

How does the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series work?

Vietnam is the third stop of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series , with the previous two events held in Madrid and Cyprus last year.

There will be a final stop later this year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Along with masses of prizemoney, players accumulate points for their results, which go toward their tally in the race for Ivan Leow award (Triton's Player of the Year).

Past winners of Triton Poker Super High Roller Series

Madrid, Spain - Gran Via - May 13-25

Name Winner Prizemoney €20,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Michael Addamo (Australia) €478,000 €30,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 7 Handed Paul Phua (Malaysia) €740,400 €20,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Christopher Brewer (USA) €372,000 €25,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Rui Cao (France) €497,000 €50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 7 Handed Mikita Bodyakovsky (Belarus) €1,340,000 €75,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Michael Addamo (Australia) €1,152,086 €50,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Chin Lim (Malaysia) €855,000 €100,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Triton Main Event Henrik Hecklen (Denmark) €2,170,509 €50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Turbo Laszlo Bujtas (Hungary) €630,000 €25,000 Pot Limit Omaha Tom Dwan (USA) €290,000 €100,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - SD Main Event Stephen Chidwick (England) €1,800,000 €150,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Jason Koon (USA) €1,750,000 €30,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Turbo Tom Dwan (USA) €336,000

Kyrenia, Cypris - Merit Hotel - Sep 5-10

Name Winner Prizemoney $25,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Patrik Antonius (Finland) $825,000 $30,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 6 Handed Benjamin Tollerene (USA) $807,927 $50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 6 Handed Pieter Aerts (Belgium) $1,472,000 $75,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Kahle Burns (Australia) $1,730,000 $200,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Coin Rivet Invitational Sam Grafton (USA) $5,500,000 $25,000 Pot Limit Omaha Christopher Philippou (Cyprus) $270,000 $100,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event Punnat Punsri (Thailand) $2,600,000 $50,000 No Limit Hold'em - Turbo Matthias Eibinger (Austria) $545,000 $30,000 No Limit Short Deck Holdem - Ante Only Phil Ivey (USA) $387,000 $40,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Single Bullet Karl Chappe-Gatien (France) $565,000 $50,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Single Bullet Sam Greenwood (Canada) $341,275

Who is leading the Ivan Leow Award for Triton's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow award standings

Position Name Country Points 1 Stephen Chidwick England 1,904 2 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,543 3 Jason Koon USA 1,374 4 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,348 5 Seth Davies USA 1,328 6 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,322 7 Isaac Haxton USA 1,208 8 Paul Phua Malaysia 1,171 9 Michael Addamo Australia 1,074 10 Daniel Dvoress Canada 997 11 Patrick Antonius Finland 929 12 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 909 13 Tom Dwan USA 908 14 Phil Ivey USA 866 15 Henrik Hecklen Denmark 855 16 Michael Soyza Malaysia 814 17 Elton Tsang Hong Kong 783 18 Chris Brewer USA 752 19 Benjamin Tollerene USA 743 20 Fedor Holz Germany 736

See the full leaderboard here .