Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results, champions for Super High Roller Series

The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series has become one of the fixtures on the poker calendar and it continues with its third stop of season two in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Some of the world's most famous poker stars are competing on the Triton circuit, including Stephen Chidwick, Jason Koon and Isaac Haxton.

With a variety of tournaments involving huge prizemoney at a beautiful Vietnamese location, The Sporting News explains everything you need to know about the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series.

WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream

When is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf , Quang Nam, Vietnam

at the , Quang Nam, Vietnam Event will be streamed via Triton Poker Plus app, Twitch and You Tube (details to be confirmed)

Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Schedule of events and results

Click the event below for detailed results, prizemoney and payouts.

View structures for all tournaments here .

How to watch and live stream Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Triton Poker Plus app allows fans to follow every hand of every tournament digitally at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Vietnam.

There will also be a live stream available via the app, Twitch and YouTube which will showcase a feature table and eventually the final table.

You can download the Triton Poker Plus app from the Apple app store and Google Play .

How does the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series work?

Vietnam is the third stop of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series , with the previous two events held in Madrid and Cyprus last year.

There will be a final stop later this year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Along with masses of prizemoney, players accumulate points for their results, which go toward their tally in the race for Ivan Leow award (Triton's Player of the Year).

Past winners of Triton Poker Super High Roller Series

Madrid, Spain - Gran Via - May 13-25

Name Winner Prizemoney €20,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Michael Addamo (Australia) €478,000 €30,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 7 Handed Paul Phua (Malaysia) €740,400 €20,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Christopher Brewer (USA) €372,000 €25,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Rui Cao (France) €497,000 €50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 7 Handed Mikita Bodyakovsky (Belarus) €1,340,000 €75,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Michael Addamo (Australia) €1,152,086 €50,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Chin Lim (Malaysia) €855,000 €100,000 No Limit Hold'Em - Triton Main Event Henrik Hecklen (Denmark) €2,170,509 €50,000 No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed Turbo Laszlo Bujtas (Hungary) €630,000 €25,000 Pot Limit Omaha Tom Dwan (USA) €290,000 €100,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - SD Main Event Stephen Chidwick (England) €1,800,000 €150,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Jason Koon (USA) €1,750,000 €30,000 No Limit Short Deck Hold'Em - Ante Only Turbo Tom Dwan (USA) €336,000

Kyrenia, Cypris - Merit Hotel - Sep 5-10