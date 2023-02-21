Broken Arrow man pleads guilty behind paycheck protection fraud

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Broken Arrow man has allegedly pleaded guilty after illegally applying for and receiving a $20,665 Paycheck Protection Program Loan.

United States Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed Malcolm Andre Jones, 31, of Broken Arrow, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after receiving $20,665 from the Small Business Administration.

Jones, according to US Attorney Johnson, pleaded guilty to wire fraud . In his plea agreement, Jones admitted that he devised a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration of the funds.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection- Office of Inspector General and the Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella is prosecuting the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.