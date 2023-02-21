Open in App
Broken Arrow, OK
KFOR

Broken Arrow man pleads guilty behind paycheck protection fraud

By Terré Gables/KFOR,

11 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Broken Arrow man has allegedly pleaded guilty after illegally applying for and receiving a $20,665 Paycheck Protection Program Loan.

United States Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed Malcolm Andre Jones, 31, of Broken Arrow, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after receiving $20,665 from the Small Business Administration.

Former owner of Oklahoma car dealership indicted

Jones, according to US Attorney Johnson, pleaded guilty to wire fraud . In his plea agreement, Jones admitted that he devised a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration of the funds.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection- Office of Inspector General and the Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0
