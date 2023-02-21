China, Florida listed as one of most climate-vulnerable regions in the world

According to a new assessment, China and Florida are among the top “world’s most climate-vulnerable regions,”.

According to research released on Monday, China is home to 16 of the world’s 20 most vulnerable regions to climate change, with some of the world’s most major manufacturing hubs threatened by rising water levels and harsh weather.

Climate Risk Analysis

Florida was named the most susceptible region outside of China. Climate risk specialists at XDI examined over 2,600 places around the world, using climate models in conjunction with weather and environmental data to estimate the economic damage that temperature rises could cause by 2050.

The analysis assumes a 3°C (5.4°F) increase in temperatures by the end of the century, based on a scenario developed by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

According to the statistics, some of the global economy’s engine rooms face catastrophic hazards like as increasing sea levels, river flooding, and wildfires, which might depress property prices and hinder investment, according to XDI.

Jiangsu, a heavily industrialized Chinese coastal province that accounts for a tenth of China’s GDP, was named the world’s most susceptible territory, followed by adjacent Shandong and the significant steel production base of Hebei. Henan, a flood-prone central province, came in fourth place.

Other Climate-Vulnerable Regions

Florida ranked 10th among non-Chinese regions, with California 19th, Texas 20th, and New York 46th. Nine Indian territories were also among the top 50.

While climate change is likely to become more influential in deciding capital flows, it remains to be seen whether it would inhibit investment in more susceptible locations, according to Karl Mallon, co-founder of XDI.