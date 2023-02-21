The Original Peloton Bike Is Over $300 Off at Woot

This is your chance to score a Peloton at a deep discount.

We've seen discounts and sales on the Original Peloton Bike in the past, mainly at Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report since Peloton ( PTON ) - Get Free Report officially arrived on the retailer in 2022.

Now though, we're turning our attention to Woot! as they're taking over $300 off the Original Peloton Bike for one day only.

The indoor cycling bike is just $1,049.99 , a full 27% off the $1,445 MSRP. Best of all, Amazon Prime members will get free shipping.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Original Peloton Bike ($1,049.99, originally $1,445 at Woot)

Amazon

The Peloton Bike is really a one-stop-shop for fitness and sits at the center of the brand's ecosystem. Along with pedals, a fly-wheel, and a premium steel build, you get a 22-inch touchscreen. This is where instructors will inspire you to go farther, and also how you navigate all of the classes. You can stream and join live classes or instantly start your workout with an on-demand class.

The classes aren't only indoor cycling though. The $44 per/month all access membership gives you access to all of Peloton’s classes, including yoga, HIIT, meditation, running, and many others. You can stream those on the Bike’s touchscreen or via an app for iOS, Android, and many smart TV interfaces.

The membership gets you the most out of the bike. Without it you can just ride, in which you can control the resistance and see metrics, but you won't be able to take the full breadth of classes.

Testing the Peloton

In our testing, the 22-inch touchscreen is easy to use and we appreciate that you can tilt it. Classes look sharp and it can get pretty bright, but the other clutch feature is the built-in speakers can pump pretty loudly.

As for the ride, you’ll clip into the pedals after you adjust the seat to your liking. From there you’ll pedal as you wish and can adjust the level of resistance--aka how tough the ride is--via the knob at the center of the bike. The beginner classes do a good job of introducing you to all of the various settings of the bike as well.

You will need special shoes with clips to safely, and securely, ride on the Peloton bike. The brand makes their own shoes and the Altos model is available at Amazon for $145 . You can also get other biking shoes as long as you have the delta-compatible clips.

If you’re been wanting to get a Peloton or want to supercharge your goal of getting fit, the Peloton Bike at over $300 off is an excellent deal . Just remember to factor in the shoes and the cost of membership.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.