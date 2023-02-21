Open in App
Golden, CO
CBS Denver

Man accused of killing JeffCo Sheriff's Office K9 formally charged

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

11 days ago

The man accused of shooting and killing Graffit, a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9, was formally charged Tuesday.

Eduardo Armando Romero has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, identity theft, menacing, vehicular eluding, DUI, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 13 at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Officers tried to talk to Armando Romero, 29, when they saw him slumped over the wheel of a car. When he awoke, he resisted arrest and fled, according to police officials. While running, he allegedly shot Graffit, a 10-year-old German Shepherd.

He later reportedly said he thought he was firing at the ground and said he didn't know he shot a dog.

Graffit was not wearing his bulletproof vest at the time, according to the sheriff's office.

Armando Romero's bond was set at $300,000 and is set for a preliminary hearing on March 17.

