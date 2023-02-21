Parents, players determined to make it to state tournaments in the middle of the snow storm

Girls hockey, gymnastics state tournaments at mercy of mega storm 01:44

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Right in the middle of this week's snow storm are two state high school tournaments.

The girls hockey tournament starts Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, and girls gymnastics tournament starts Friday next door at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Both parents and participants are more determined than ever to compete, despite the weather.

"We're here for hockey," said Warrord hockey dad Ben Kirkeby.

Kirkeby was on the road at 5 a.m. Tuesday to get St. Paul from Warroad, which is six hours north of the Twin Cities. He didn't want to miss watching his daughter play hockey in the state tournament and defend their championship title. Determination is nothing new for him.

RELATED: Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency, says Nat'l Guard is ready if needed

"The entire sport's a dedication, right? Like it's the amount of money and the traveling, especially from Warroad," Kirkeby said. "It's in our blood, it's in our nature. And there's nothing better than watching kids enjoy what they love to do."

William Sandy is also a Warroad hockey dad to two players. He is at peace knowing he made it to St. Paul before the snow started falling Tuesday.

"There's a lot of us that decided to come a couple days early just to beat the storm because, you know, you never know," Sandy said. "Let's not hope it's the worst storm ever, but if it is, so be it. We're here, we made it."

RELATED: These are Minnesota's biggest snowstorms on record, for now

Both of these dads have daughters who are seniors playing their last game as Warroad Warriors, so the snow will not stop them.

"And if they cancel it, we're gonna have to rent some ice somewhere and make sure the teams that are down here we're gonna play some hockey," Kirkeby said.

The Minnesota State High School League says that both state tournaments this week are scheduled as planned, and the weather isn't going to impact them at this point. All tickets are non-refundable.

Click here to stay up to date with any potential tournament cancellations.

RELATED: Will this snowstorm be one we'll talk about for years to come?