Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Parents, players determined to make it to state tournaments in the middle of the snow storm

By Marielle Mohs,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2424y2_0kvBINRQ00

Girls hockey, gymnastics state tournaments at mercy of mega storm 01:44

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Right in the middle of this week's snow storm are two state high school tournaments.

The girls hockey tournament starts Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, and girls gymnastics tournament starts Friday next door at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Both parents and participants are more determined than ever to compete, despite the weather.

"We're here for hockey," said Warrord hockey dad Ben Kirkeby.

Kirkeby was on the road at 5 a.m. Tuesday to get St. Paul from Warroad, which is six hours north of the Twin Cities. He didn't want to miss watching his daughter play hockey in the state tournament and defend their championship title. Determination is nothing new for him.

RELATED: Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency, says Nat'l Guard is ready if needed

"The entire sport's a dedication, right? Like it's the amount of money and the traveling, especially from Warroad," Kirkeby said. "It's in our blood, it's in our nature. And there's nothing better than watching kids enjoy what they love to do."

William Sandy is also a Warroad hockey dad to two players. He is at peace knowing he made it to St. Paul before the snow started falling Tuesday.

"There's a lot of us that decided to come a couple days early just to beat the storm because, you know, you never know," Sandy said. "Let's not hope it's the worst storm ever, but if it is, so be it. We're here, we made it."

RELATED: These are Minnesota's biggest snowstorms on record, for now

Both of these dads have daughters who are seniors playing their last game as Warroad Warriors, so the snow will not stop them.

"And if they cancel it, we're gonna have to rent some ice somewhere and make sure the teams that are down here we're gonna play some hockey," Kirkeby said.

The Minnesota State High School League says that both state tournaments this week are scheduled as planned, and the weather isn't going to impact them at this point. All tickets are non-refundable.

Click here to stay up to date with any potential tournament cancellations.

RELATED: Will this snowstorm be one we'll talk about for years to come?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
International Festival of Owls draws thousands to small Minnesota town
Houston, MN10 hours ago
Dog falls down uncovered 30-foot well in Minnesota, then helps rescue himself
Morgan, MN1 day ago
How one Ukrainian family is adjusting to life in Minnesota, one year after Russian invasion
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Col. Jesse Carlson becomes new commander of Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing
Saint Paul, MN10 hours ago
Wet, snowy winter cures drought conditions in the Twin Cities
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
St. Paul sidewalk poetry contest
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Twin Cities has sixth snowiest winter so far, NWS reports
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
John Edmondson, 52, charged in St. Paul celebration of life double fatal shooting
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
St. Paul Public Schools holds emergency session as concerns about school safety increase
Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
How Dionne Sims, owner of Black Garnet Books, learned to balance mental health and owning a business
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
52-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul celebration of life shooting
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
New bill at state capitol would create board to protect pets, regulate breeders
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Frey, Carter, Ellison call for Kia and Hyundai safety recall after rise in thefts
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
"The need, it's big": Minnesota-based nonprofit is asking for help for aid in Syria
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
2 charged with assaulting transgender woman at Mpls. LRT station
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
St. Paul police officer injured in head-on crash with stolen car
Saint Paul, MN19 hours ago
Wisconsin substance center owes $2m in Medicaid fraud case
Brookfield, WI6 hours ago
Donovan Goodman charged in violent carjacking spree that involved dog being tossed onto interstate
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy