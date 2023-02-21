U.S. EPA ups the ante for Norfolk Southern in East Palestine cleanup

The Biden Administration announced Tuesday that more aggressive cleanup action and enforcement against Norfolk Southern Corp. is about to occur at the site of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The announcement was made in the form of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency order that agency administrator Michael Regan said was issued to Norfolk Southern on Monday. It will take effect Wednesday. Failure to comply with it can result in fines of up to $70,000 a day, plus triple whatever cleanup costs are incurred by the government, Mr. Regan said.

As a matter of procedure, Norfolk Southern is given 48 hours to respond. Mr. Regan said the order flexes all of the legal muscle the U.S. EPA is allowed under federal law. Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw visited East Palestine last Saturday in an attempt to reassure local residents that his company is taking the cleanup seriously and intends to cooperate.

The order will require Norfolk Southern to identify and clean up contaminated soil and water at its own cost, reimburse the U.S. EPA for cleaning services “to be offered to residents and businesses to provide an additional layer of reassurance,” attend and participate in public meetings at the U.S. EPA’s request, and pay for other costs the U.S. EPA incurs, the agency said.

It will mean at least a temporary halt on train traffic so that contaminated soil that remains beneath tracks can be removed, said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who spoke at the event with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other public officials.

“In no way, shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook for the mess it has created,” Mr. Regan told reporters inside the same East Palestine Community Center where he addressed them last Thursday. “It will begin to deliver much-needed justice for the pain Norfolk Southern has caused.”

The news conference, which was viewable nationwide on a U.S. EPA YouTube channel, marked the second visit in five days by a Biden administration Cabinet member, both by Mr. Regan.

More from the White House

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on Monday he plans to visit the village of 4,700 residents at a future date “when the time is right.” He also announced new efforts by his agency to improve rail safety as a result of the incident.

But for many people, it’s too late.

Social media was abuzz with disparaging comments about President Biden’s decision to visit Ukraine instead of East Palestine on Monday, which was Presidents Day.

Those voicing anger included East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, who concluded a televised Fox News interview by saying he was “furious” by what some residents viewed as a snub.

“That was the biggest slap in the face,” Mr. Conaway said. “That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us...I’m furious. Presidents Day in our country, and he’s in Ukraine. That tells you what kind of guy he is.”

The mayor’s tone was decidedly softer when he stood alongside Mr. Regan, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and other public officials at Tuesday’s news conference.

Mayor Conaway said he sticks by what he said on Monday night, but also tempered his remarks by saying he trusts what the governors, the U.S. EPA, and others are doing. He said things are “out of my hands” and that, after two meetings with Mr. Shaw, he is convinced Norfolk Southern will do its part to make East Palestine whole again.

“The one thing I have is the bully pulpit,” Mr. Conaway said, while adding that his village has grown weary of heavy media presence with the crisis now in its third week. “We’re a quiet little town of 4,700, and that’s what we want to become again.”

Norfolk Southern needs “to clean up the mess they made,” he said.

“Justice for me would be making our town whole again,” Mayor Conaway said. “We need our town cleaned up and our residents to feel safe again. Your home is your sanctuary. If you don’t feel safe there, you’ll never feel safe.”

Norfolk Southern media spokesmen were unavailable for comment Tuesday. In the company’s latest news release, issued Monday, Norfolk Southern said it had made further progress in support of East Palestine following Mr. Shaw’s visit on Saturday and that the company had launched a new website over the weekend, NSMakingitRight.com, to help answer questions.

The company also said the contaminated soil and water that has been collected from the derailment site so far will be transported to landfills and disposal facilities designed to accept such waste, but did not identify which ones.

It also said it has rerouted a creek known as Sulphur Run around the derailment site. The water is being aerated, with booms and carbon filtration units set up to catch contaminants, Norfolk Southern said.

Most of the hazardous rail cars have been decontaminated and are being held onsite for National Transportation Safety Board investigators, the company said.

It said it has made more than $3.4 million in direct payments to citizens impacted by the incident since Feb. 4, is not requiring releases in exchange for payments, and that people who receive inconvenience compensation should not consider that a settlement of any future claim.

Visit by Trump, others

The news conference Tuesday came a day before former President Donald J. Trump’s planned visit to East Palestine on Wednesday, with a pending time and location. But the local school district announced Monday night that classes had been canceled that day because of the anticipated large crowd and traffic jams.

Mr. Conaway said that while he is dismayed by how the East Palestine crisis “has turned into a political pawn game,” he will not discourage Mr. Trump or anyone else from coming.

“If he wants to come, he’s welcome,” the East Palestine mayor said.

Another town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and activist Erin Brockovich is scheduled to speak to residents on Friday night.

Mr. DeWine also has made at least a couple of visits to East Palestine now and posted daily updates from Columbus. The news conference on Tuesday was the first in which he appeared with Mr. Shapiro.

Mr. Shapiro noted the two governors are from opposing political parties but have kept in touch daily about East Palestine and the derailment’s potential impact on western Pennsylvania.

“This is how government is supposed to work,” Mr. Shapiro said, calling Mr. DeWine “the glue that has kept us all together” during the East Palestine crisis.

“In the face of Norfolk Southern’s arrogance and incompetence, I want you to know we are fighting back,” Governor Shapiro said. “We will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for their conduct.”

In his remarks, Governor DeWine said the Norfolk Southern tracks will “have to be taken up and soil removed” because of Mr. Regan’s order.

He said the Ohio EPA has already removed 4,588 cubic yards of contaminated sediment and 1.1 million gallons of polluted water. Mr. Regan said the U.S. EPA has likewise tested the indoor air quality of 550 homes.

Mr. DeWine used the news conference to explain Ohio’s new medical clinic that opened in East Palestine that day for residents to get checked out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Norfolk Southern will be billed for all costs that are not covered by health insurance, he said.

The Ohio governor also said the clinic will see Pennsylvania residents.

“Yeah, we’re not going to turn anyone away,” Mr. DeWine said.

Mr. Regan said that although there has been no loss of life from the derailment, East Palestine has been traumatized because its “way of life has been shattered.”

“I recognize that no matter how much data we collect and provide, it will not be enough to assure everybody,” he said.

Mr. DeWine and Mr. Regan drank tap water from a kitchen sink inside the home of East Palestine resident Caroline Brown to demonstrate their confidence in tests that continue to show municipal water is fine. Days earlier, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also drank tap water produced by the village water system while visiting East Palestine.

At the news conference, Mr. DeWine reiterated his concern about a loophole that allowed the Norfolk Southern train into Ohio without declaring it had multiple cars of vinyl chloride and other toxic chemical aboard.

“There’s something fundamentally wrong when a train like this can come into a state and the law does not require them to notify the state,” Mr. DeWine said. “It’ just absurd. It makes absolutely no sense at all. We’re asking Congress to hold hearings and take action.”