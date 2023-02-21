Car Crash Injures Person, Forces Trunk Door Open In Carmel

The crash happened in Carmel on Westshore Drive (Route 38). Photo Credit: Mahopac Fire Department

One person was injured after crashing their car in the Hudson Valley.

The one-car crash happened on Monday, Feb. 20 around 10:40 a.m., when firefighters in Carmel responded to Westshore Drive (Route 38) in the area of Farview Road.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, officials closed the road for around 20 minutes until the damaged vehicle, which had its trunk door popped open, was able to be towed away.

The occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the Mahopac Fire Department.

