2024 BMW X5 and X6 M Competition: The Big M SUVs Add a Little Electrification

After showing off the refreshed regular versions of its mid-size SUVs , BMW took the wraps off the fast ones Tuesday: the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 M Competition.

Just like the new, mild-performance M60 versions, the full-on M renditions of the refreshed X5 and X6 get a new engine. Namely, the company’s S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 assisted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system using an electric motor housed within the eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite the new hardware, horsepower and torque go unchanged: 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque are what’s on tap. Zero to 60 mph happens in 3.7 seconds for both cars—the same time as the models being replaced —while their top speeds also go unchanged at an electronically limited 155 mph, or 177 mph when the M Driver’s Package is equipped.

BMW says that the eight-speed gearbox gets new ratios and a sharper shift action than before. The first three gears are now shorter for better launches, while a wider ratio spread improves efficiency. The mild-hybrid system reportedly enhances power delivery across the rev range and also smoothes out the auto start-stop operation.

The dampers have apparently been reworked while new steering gear has been installed for the benefit of ride and handling. Refreshed exteriors that follow in the facelifted non-M versions’ footsteps include thinner headlights, new grilles, and wider intakes. BMW’s current-gen curved-display interior is in full effect and boasts M-specific graphics.

Now available exclusively as Competition models, the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 M Competition will be built in Spartanburg, South Carolina, beginning in April. The X5 M will start at $123,295 while the X6 M will command at least $128,195.

Got a tip or question for the author about the X5 and X6 M? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com