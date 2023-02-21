Lakers: Patrick Beverley Explains Buyout Signing Decision

The former Laker will be returning to his home city to play for Chicago.

The free-agent buyout market left former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverly in search of a new team. After the Lakers initially sent Beverley to the Orlando Magic in a four-team trade at the trade deadline, Beverley and the Magic agreed to a contract buyout three days later.

Since then, Beverley has announced he will be joining the East with the Chicago Bulls. With many potential suitors in the mix, Beverley revealed that his decision came between two teams. He shared more in his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod:

"It was between Golden State and the Bulls. Obviously, you know it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but you know, a lot of guards over there. So, I figured I could make a playoff push with the Bulls right now."

Before playing with the Lakers, Beverley spent parts of 11 NBA seasons across various teams including the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the 34-year-old will be returning to his home in the Windy City.

Across 45 games with the Purple and Gold, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, with 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He shot 40.2% from the field and 34.8% shooting from beyond the arc.

Like the Lakers, the Bulls are further down in the standings and sit in the 11th seed of the Eastern Conference. Chicago is currently suffering a six-game losing streak and is in need of some revitalization.

Now that Beverley returns home, he hopes he can bring that defensive spark to the team and be a catalyst in helping the Bulls make the playoffs this year.

