Christine Quinn Agrees With Josh Flagg's Claim That 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members Are 'Pretending To Be Agents'

netflix;bravo

Christine Quinn is backing up Josh Flagg .

The Selling Sunset alum responded to the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star's claim that the brokers on the Netflix series are not actual real estate agents, as he suggested no one on the show actually obtained a legitimate license.

mega

"I was expecting to see a show about real estate, but apparently none of these people have licenses ," the Bravo star alleged in a video shared to his Instagram of him watching moments from the rival reality series along with the caption, "If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock."

The 37-year-old added one more element of shade, stating, "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset . @estatemediala."

bravo

The ex Selling Sunset cast member chimed in, commenting under the Saturday, February 18, post: "The joke is on y’all if you think Selling Sunset was ever about real estate 😂" to which Flagg replied, "I bet your back hurts from carrying the show."

The blonde beauty further clarified her stance, replying back to a fan during an Instagram Q&A who asked if she was actually licensed. "I can't speak for the rest of the extras, but I can speak on my friends who I know do in fact have their licenses. Myself, Maya , Davina [Potratz] , Chelsea [Lazkani] ," she said.

Netflix

Flagg made his opinions on the opposing streaming series known in the past, noting how he was unaware of any of the agents' names even though they work in the same industry in Los Angeles. "We have real estate licenses," he told OK! exclusively when asked what sets MDL apart from any other show in the genre.

"Not to say that not all those people on the shows are not brokers," he clarifies. "But I've never heard of half of these people. They're not really active in the business," the Million Dollar Agent, Brokering the Dream author spilled.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Everyone can get a real estate license. But it doesn't mean you're actually doing deals or whatever," Flagg noted. "We're active brokers making deals, whereas the other ones are just licensed."