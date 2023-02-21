Open in App
Victor Wembanyama Is Now Four Inches Taller Than Shaquille O'Neal

By Nico Martinez,

11 days ago

Victor Wembanyama reaches ridiculous new height months before NBA Draft.

If you're a fan of the NBA, chances are you've already heard about French prospect Victor Wembanyama. As a physical freak of nature with the skills of a guard, Wemby has the chance to alter the course of NBA history, and the team that lands him this summer will consider themselves winners of the ultimate jackpot.

And now that he's listed at a whopping 7'5" tall with shoes, the prize looks even more lucrative.

Taller than NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal (listed at 7'1"), it's clear that Vic will have a major height advantage when he finally makes the jump to the NBA, and his body might not even be done growing yet.

While ultra-tall prospects are nothing we haven't seen before, we've never seen so naturally skilled someone at this size. This season, as the primary option for the Metropolitans , he's averaging 22.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 47% shooting.

Victor Wembanyama Is The Best Prospect In NBA History

Wemby has yet to play a single minute of NBA action, but there's already an obscene amount of pressure for him to perform. Thanks to his status as one of the greatest prospects ever, several bottom-feeding teams are engaged in a brutal battle for the top pick in the upcoming draft.

In truth, Vic might be the most hyped young star since LeBron James.

“One, the most important thing, is to stay true to the game and the main point of anything, give to the game,” James told Mike Wilbon on the advice he gave to Victor . “Work your butt off. Try to be better than you were yesterday every single day. Commit to the game. I believe, we always talk about the game gods. And if you disrespect the game gods, then karma is a mug.”

As far as which team will land Wembanyama , there are a few teams leading the race. In the East, the Pistons and Hornets have already phoned in the season and seem to be going all-in on the tank. On the other side, experts are predicting the Spurs and Rockets as the other teams likely to finish with the best lottery odds.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see where Victor starts his NBA career and how much he will able to meet expectations as a highly-touted prospect.

We know he has the height and the skills to be successful, but can he put it together in a meaningful way on the biggest stage in basketball?

