Colorado becomes the state with the fifth-highest gas prices

Photo Credit: coffeekai. File photo. (iStock) coffeekai

Gas prices have jumped again in Colorado, this time to 69 cents higher than the national average, according to data from AAA. According to the website, Colorado now has the fifth-highest average gas price in the United States.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price of gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $4.102, representing a nearly 49 cent increase from just one month prior. Comparatively, the national average is sitting at about $3.402.

The most expensive average gas price in the state is currently found in Vail, where a gallon of regular fuel costs $4.675 on average, according to AAA.

"According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million bbl to 241.9 million bbl last week. If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks," AAA reported.

The highest average gas prices in the country are recorded in Hawaii, where the regular fuel costs $4.867 per gallon.