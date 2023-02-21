Contamination Alert: Rickett recalls 145,000 cans of baby formula over cross-contamination

Around 150,000 cans of baby formula are being recalled due to dangerous bacteria contamination.

Around 150,000 cans of baby formula are being recalled due to dangerous bacteria contamination.

Reckitt, based in the United Kingdom, is recalling cans manufactured between August and September and marketed in the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico due to probable Cronobacter sakazakii infection.

Recalled Baby Formula Codes

The bacteria survive in very dry environments and occasionally occur as a contaminant in dry foods such as infant formula, powdered milk, and herbal teas. When consumed, it can cause fatal consequences such as sepsis and meningitis.

That is the same germ that forced Abbott Laboratories to close its Sturgis, Michigan infant formula production, resulting in a crisis-level scarcity of the powder in the United States.

Can of Enfamil ProSobee Powder, 12.9 oz

ZL2HZF is the global batch code.

UPC: 300871214415

Lot Code: 0670975

Expiration date: March 1, 2024

Cronobacter bacteria have previously been discovered in dry foods such as powdered milk, quick formula, herbal teas, and starches.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause life-threatening diseases such as sepsis or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Cronobacter infection can potentially cause intestinal damage and spread to other regions of the body through the blood.

In 2022, the FDA investigated the deaths of two babies linked to the use of Abbot infant formula due to Cronobacter sakazakii.

Following the child deaths, Abbott is currently being investigated by the US Department of Justice, which has resulted in an unprecedented infant formula scarcity.

Infant Formula Scarcity

Similac, supposedly the most popular formula brand in the United States, is manufactured by Abbott. Because to the newborn deaths and a damning FDA probe, the business voluntarily suspended production at this site in February and issued a voluntary recall of certain items.

The FDA determined that Abbott failed to maintain all surfaces in touch with infant formula in order to safeguard the product against contamination from any source. Additional FDA investigations revealed that individuals who worked directly with infant formula, its raw materials, packaging, or equipment or utensil contact surfaces wore no protective clothing.

The formula market is dominated by four companies: Abbott, Reckitt, Perrigo, and Nestlé; when Abbott’s manufacturing shuttered, a months-long shortage ensued.