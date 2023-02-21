Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
BuckeyesNow

Could Big Ten Eliminate Divisions in 2024?

By Casey Smith,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlWVd_0kvAKtAx00

Since 2014, when the East and West divisions were first introduced, the East has won all nine Big Ten Championship games.

The Big Ten and its athletics directors held their annual winter meeting Tuesday, and the "general consensus" is that the East and West divisions will be done away with in 2024, according to first reports by The Athletic.

Nothing has been finalized yet, but the move would come in the same season that the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are set to join the Big Ten if it is passed.

Ohio State Buckeyes athletics director Gene Smith said in August 2022 that the Big Ten had been in talks about doing away with divisions at that point.

The current breakdown for football is Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana in the East Division, while Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern and Illinois make up the West.

In all nine Big Ten Championship games that have featured the East vs. West format, the East has prevailed in each one. Ohio State has claimed five, Michigan while Michigan has won the last two, and Michigan State and Penn State sitting with one apiece.

By eliminating divisions, the conference would send the top-two seeds to play in the Big Ten Championship. In each of the last two seasons, the Buckeyes and Wolverines would have rematched against each other in Indianapolis the week after "The Game."

Other Power Five conferences that currently don't use divisions for their respective championship games are the Big 12 and Pac-12.

The Big Ten will have to make this decision moving forward under a new commissioner, as Kevin Warren was named the president and CEO of the Chicago Bears on Jan. 12.

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

You can follow Casey Smith on Twitter @casey_smith2419

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Dont Sleep On Kyle McCord': Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman Praises Buckeyes QB
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Who Was Urban Meyer's Favorite Recruiting Win At Ohio State?
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Buckeyes WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Had 'Good Meeting' with Hometown Cowboys
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Former Ohio State DE Zach Harrison Did Not Participate at NFL Combine, Sidelined With Injury
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud: QB1 in NFL Draft?
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
SEC Programs Working to Flip Buckeye Commit Gilbert
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Five-Star DL Stone to Take Ohio State Official Visit
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud Almost Returned to Ohio State 'It Was Really Hard'
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Men's Hockey Hosts Penn State in Big Ten Quarterfinals
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
CJ Stroud & Jaxon Smith-Njigba Defend Justin Fields vs. Critics 'He Ain't No Damn RB'
Columbus, OH1 day ago
'It Makes Me Upset': Urban Meyer Weighs In on NIL's Impact in Recruiting
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Skip 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Cameron Brown Looking To Race His Way Up Draft Boards At NFL Combine
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy