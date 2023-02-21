GA woman accused of stealing press-on nails, glue & eyeliner from Dollar General

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Chattooga County woman landed herself in jail after employees said she was caught on camera shoplifting press-on nails and makeup that cost less than $10 in total.

Police were called out to the Dollar General on Commerce Street in Summerville on Feb. 5, after store employees said they caught Haley Nicole Nichols on surveillance video skip-scanning several items at a self-checkout.

Skip-scanning is when a customer deliberately decides not to scan an item and puts it in their bag while checking out.

According to a police report, Nichols tried shoplifting press-on nails, nail glue, and eyeliner that were valued at a total of $8.75.

The responding officer said Nichols was seen on the video giving money to a man that he was familiar with, so the officer went to the man’s home.

When the officer arrived, the man took him to Nichols, where he found the stolen items.

“Haley did offer to go back to the store and pay for the items,” the officer said in an incident report.

Nichols was taken to the Chattooga County Jail and charged with shoplifting $500 or less.

She was also given a trespass warning for all the Dollar General stores in Chattooga County.