Open in App
Colusa, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Colusa woman, 16-month-old son killed in Highway 20 crash; DUI suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EhRQ_0kvA0bdU00

Morning Headlines - 02/21/23 01:16

SUTTER COUNTY – A Colusa woman and her young son were killed in a crash involving a DUI suspect in Sutter County, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10:30 p.m. Monday, the woman's vehicle was struck head-on by a suspect who crossed over into the wrong direction on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue.

Both the 25-year-old Colusa woman and her 16-month-old son were killed in the crash, officers say. A 15-year-old boy who was in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle – a man identified as Francisco Jauregui – tried to leave the scene, but he was detained by CHP. Officers soon found that his blood-alcohol level was allegedly two-and-half-times over the legal limit.

Jauregui was arrested and is now facing charges of DUI causing injury or death, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment, and charges relating to how he allegedly tried to flee the scene.

Highway 20 was closed until early Tuesday morning.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Roseville freeway
Roseville, CA9 hours ago
Sacramento police officer facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash involving patrol car and motorcycle
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Deputies find body of man, 62, outside in the snow in Camino
Camino, CA1 day ago
Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed in connection with Granite Bay crash that killed 4
Granite Bay, CA2 days ago
Sacramento mother arrested on homicide charges arrested after death of son
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Tesla catches fire after crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Yuba County animal care worker helps save life of mama goat and her newborn
Linda, CA1 day ago
Truck drivers anxiously waiting for westbound I-80 to reopen
Auburn, CA3 days ago
Travelers wait for clearer conditions along I-80 in Sierra
Colfax, CA5 hours ago
El Dorado County food bank moves to meet demand amid California storms
Placerville, CA1 day ago
Parks officials move forward in naming Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Thousands descend on Land Park for 15th annual Donut Dash to benefit hospitalized children
Sacramento, CA9 hours ago
"Honestly...I just gasped": Heavy snow crushes roof of Foresthill church
Foresthill, CA3 days ago
Sky River Casino looking to expand after six months since opening
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Residents in Grass Valley concerned about heavy snow accumulating on roofs
Grass Valley, CA2 days ago
Nevada City residents making the most of break in the weather
Nevada City, CA3 days ago
Nevada County power outages may last into next week for some PG&E customers
Grass Valley, CA1 day ago
Call Kurtis: I didn't need these A/C parts!
Carmichael, CA1 day ago
Students in Roseville are jumping rope to raise money
Roseville, CA1 day ago
Foresthill staple collapsed in winter storm, community rallies
Foresthill, CA3 days ago
Sacramento SPCA is offering shelter and mobile party packages
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Opposition grows to proposed mega-industrial park in on Phillips Road Roseville
Roseville, CA3 days ago
Sacramento Zoo's new giraffe calf named "Cheyenne" after donor's loved one
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Playoff game involving Inderkum High School's boys basketball team ends in brawl
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Cruise ship takes maiden voyage up Sacramento River
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Modern electronic street banners could make Sacramento look more like Times Square
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
UC schools received $1.1 million in grants to support social science research
Davis, CA1 day ago
Anthony Edwards scores 27 points, Timberwolves edge Kings
Sacramento, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy