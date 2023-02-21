Open in App
WTWO/WAWV

Starbucks to begin selling coffee infused with olive oil

By Addy Bink,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kb57g_0kv9vCYp00

(NEXSTAR) – When you get a cup of coffee, you might ask for cream and sugar in it, or maybe a dollop of whipped cream on top, depending on the drink. But what about adding olive oil? Starbucks is about to try it.

Beginning this week, Starbucks says it will be selling three “Starbucks Oleato” beverages in Italy, and five at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, “with more markets coming soon.” The beverages include Starbucks’ arabica coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Italian brand Partanna, which “creates an entirely new experience,” the company says .

Available drinks include the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Ice Shaken Espresso, and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Customers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan will have five Oleato options: the Caffe Latte, the Iced Cortado, the Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed, and Espresso Martini.

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

CEO Howard Schultz said in a press release that the idea came from a trip to Sicily he made last year, where he was “introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” One morning, he decided to add it to his coffee, describing the combination as “a delicious and unexpected alchemy.”

The company’s principal beverage developer Amy Dilger said the process of steaming or shaking the olive oil with oat milk creates a “textural experience that’s similar to whole milk.”

While Italy will be the first to try the olive oil-infused coffees, Starbucks plans to bring the drinks to Southern California this spring before expanding into Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Fowl-free: McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said Schultz.

Starbucks hasn’t said whether there are plans to expand the Oleato beverages to other locations in the U.S.

The coffee giant isn’t the only U.S.-based company trying a new product in Europe. Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it would roll out plant-based McNuggets at more than 1,400 restaurants in Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meth flushed, dug up from southern Illinois sewer system
Marion, IL2 days ago
VCSO: Deputy passes away after falling ill during training
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Spencer man killed in rollover crash on I-70
Spencer, IN1 day ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
What was that smoke spotted to the east of Terre Haute?
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Crash at 25th and Hulman streets in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Trafalgar man found guilty in death of 4-month-old daughter
Trafalgar, IN2 days ago
Kentucky detective investigating possible connection between 2011 double murder and Delphi case
Delphi, IN2 days ago
THPD: Arrest made in train vs. car incident
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
G2H: Linton wins 5th straight sectional, 49-32
Linton, IN10 hours ago
Former pastor and coach pleads guilty to child exploitation
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Austin, TX1 day ago
Feds upgrading inspection technology at ports of entry
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Trooper struck and killed by vehicle on I-69 near Auburn
Auburn, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy