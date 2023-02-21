Sheriff's Office: Third person, 16, arrested in New York Grocery shooting investigation

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection with a Feb. 11 shooting outside New York Grocery north of Greenville.

The agency said in a release on Tuesday that a juvenile was taken into custody by detectives and charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied dwelling. The youth, age 16, was placed into custody in the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center, the release said.

The shooting took place at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday at the store, 2596 Old River Road. The sheriff’s office later reported that two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Tuesday’s update did not explain why six charges of attempted murder were filed. More information was not immediately available.

While deputies were responding to the store, they were directed to a residence on River Road Estates Road, where a person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The agency reported on Feb. 15 that the person was determined to be involved in the shooting.

The investigation led to the arrest of Lijahmere Daitreonie Daniels, 18, of 4135 Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville, and an unnamed 16-year-old, both on Feb. 14.

Daniels was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder and placed into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Their names and photos of the juveniles have not been released due to their age.

The investigation remains active and more charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or Detective Mull at 902-2175.

Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and can earn cash rewards.