Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Upset And Overwhelmed’ By Her Portrayal In New ‘South Park’ Episode

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were parodied in a new episode of animated adult comedy show South Park dubbed, “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.” According to The Spectator, an insider reportedly revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, isn’t happy with the portrayal.

Although Markle and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, 38, weren’t directly named in the episode, it featured characters dubbed ‘Canadian royalty’ and also deemed, “the prince and his wife,” with features that clearly resembled the couple.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle’s Fallout May Have Been Caused By The Palace’s Strict Wardrobe Protocols

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Allegedly Less Than Thrilled With South Park Portrayal

According to the publication, a source dished that Markle has been “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode’s release and is “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.”

In the episode, the two characters that resemble Marke and Harry beg for privacy while simultaneously drawing attention to themselves. On the show, the “wife” character is called a “sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim,” to which she replies, “Yeah, that’s totally me.”



The animated prince (based on Harry) dons a gray suit while his wife (Markle) wears a dusty pink ensemble that strongly resembled Markle’s outfit for Trooping the Colour in 2018. The show also mocks Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir Spare , calling it, “Waaagh.”



Earlier this week, royal expert Neil Sean said that he expected the Sussexes to sue and/or take legal action against the South Park writers for the episode, but a spokesperson for Markle and Harry disputed this, soon after.

Sean claimed, “Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”



He added, “This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke.” However, he noted that the creators of “South Park” have yet to receive anything.

READ MORE: King Charles Reportedly Really Wants Prince Harry ‘Back In The Family’ For His Coronation Despite ‘Spare’

Spokesperson Stresses That The Sussexes Won’t Take Legal Action

Soon after rumors of Markle and Harry possibly suing those behind South Park went viral, a spokesperson for the duo stressed that this will not happen.

Speaking to People Magazine , the member of the couple’s team said, “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

In December 2022, the Sussexes’ hit Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan aired, and their global press secretary released a statement responding to speculation that Markle and Harry wanted a more “private life.”

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” the spokesperson said.

She added, “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”