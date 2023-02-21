Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Call Off Engagement After Sparking Rumors She's Moved On With Tyga

mega

Skater girl needs to find a new skater boy! Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called off their engagement — shortly after the singer, 38, was spotted hanging out with Tyga in California.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," an insider revealed.

The former flames, who got engaged in April 2022, were last seen at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the "I'm With You" songstress sparked rumors she had moved on with rapper Tyga, 33. However, a source claimed there was nothing going on between them. "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," they said.

The duo was first linked in 2020 after Machine Gun Kelly introduced them .

“We linked up through just talking about music,” Mod Sun , whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, told Metro in February 2021. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f**king Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on.’”

The former flames later collaborated on his album and even ended up singing together on "Flames."

“All of a sudden she comes through and I understood the song better after she sang it. I understood why this is a great song. Sometimes as an artist you don’t really know,” he added. “It’s really hard to be, like, ‘This is the song that’s gonna make it, or this is the song that’s gonna blow up,’ You might think in your head that you have the idea of what’s gonna work every time, but most of the time you have no idea what you’re making when you’re making it."

Lavigne, who was previously married to Deryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger , gushed about getting engaged while in Paris. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," she wrote at the time.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment ," she later dished of the special moment.

"It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside," she revealed. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring . I love it so much."

