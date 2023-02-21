Open in App
Orlando, FL
Orlando Is Most Expensive Vacation City in the World — Here’s How Much It Costs a Family of Four

By Nicole Spector,

11 days ago
Orlando isn’t just a popular vacation city in the U.S, it’s the vacation city in the U.S. In 2019, it raked in 75 million visitors, making it the most visited destination in the country. But a trip to Orlando does not come cheap .

According to research by Compare the Market, as reported by Fox Business , Orlando is the most expensive city for a family vacation. But there are several other cities that are nearly just as astronomically expensive for a family getaway. Let’s have a look:

1. Orlando, Florida

A weeklong stay will set back a family of four an average of $7,350. This figure breaks down to $4,138 in lodging during peak season, $3,148 in activities and roughly $64 in other daily fees.

2. Rovaniemi, Finland

Rovaniemi is the capital of Finland’s northernmost province, Lapland, and is also fantastically referred to as the hometown of Santa Claus. And Santa isn’t a cheap date. The average vacation cost for a weeklong stay for a family of four is $7,082. This breaks down to $4,138 for lodging during peak season, $476 in activities and $52 per day in other fees.

3. The Gold Coast in Australia

Renowned for its beaches and culinary wonders, the Gold Coast in Australia is aptly named given how expensive it is to travel there. The average cost for a family of four to spend a weeklong vacation there is $6,620. That breaks down to $5,600 for lodging, $972 for activities, and around $48 for other daily fees.

Other expensive cities the report noted were as follows (showing the average cost of a weeklong vacation to Vancouver for a family of four):

  • Vancouver, Canada ($4,836)
  • London, U.K. ($4,139)
  • Barcelona, Spain ($3,460)
  • Queenstown, New Zealand ($3,400)
  • Vienna, Austria ($2,776)
  • Billund, Denmark ($2,711)
  • Bali, Indonesia ($2,636)
  • Osaka, Japan ($2,313)

The report also highlighted the least expensive city for a family of four to vacation in: Nairobi, Kenya. For a weeklong stay, it would cost an average of $1,974. That breaks down to $1,853 for lodging, $93 for activities and $28 for other daily fees.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Orlando Is Most Expensive Vacation City in the World — Here’s How Much It Costs a Family of Four

