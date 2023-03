Not many people can claim to have done more to advance the Republican Party over the past few years than Scott Presler. He joined Annie Frey to share the details about his latest project called Early Vote Action . This project aims to increase Republican turnout for early voting.

Presler stressed the importance of voting early and pointed out some of the success stories of well-organized early voting structure that helped the GOP regain control of the House. He also shared some of the issues that arose in this past election cycle that may have cost Republicans some seats. Listen to the audio above to hear the full interview with Scott Presler.