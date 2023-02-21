Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Council passes land swap deal with owners of Ambassador Bridge

By Cryss Walker,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0Olk_0kv9KrPt00

Detroit City Council passes land swap deal with owners of Ambassador Bridge 01:42

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council passed a controversial land transfer deal Tuesday.

Tensions were high during Tuesday's hearing where residents near the Ambassador Bridge pushed back while calling for more community protections.

Officials from the Detroit International Bridge Company are breathing a sigh of relief after a 2015 deal stood on shaky grounds.

A proposal to pay the city $2 million for improvements at Riverside Park in exchange for 3.8 acres now has the green light. The additional land would be used to build a new Ambassador Bridge.

The DIBC is owned by the Moroun family, and the company has a rough history with residents who say another bridge would bring more pollution and traffic to the area.

Neighbors in the Hubbard Richard community overwhelming voiced opposition to the plan during public comment. The DIBC promised further negotiations with the Hubbard Richard community.

The bridge company has 30 days to update the city on their progress with neighbors.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Romulus city officials say shipments from East Palestine, Ohio came days before they were notified
Romulus, MI1 day ago
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Flint firefighter
Flint, MI2 days ago
Water Residential Assistance Program set to help more people struggling with water bills
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Ark Detroit on a mission to reach people, change lives
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan Matters: Focus on Jobs and Tree Trimming in Motor City
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Dearborn Restaurant Week starts March 3
Dearborn, MI2 days ago
Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Metro Detroit shelters prepare for higher demand during winter storm
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Several families forced to move after apartment building catches fire on Detroit's Eastside
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Two officers injured during mental health crisis call in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on murder of man outside bar in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Metro Detroit priest sentenced in clergy abuse case
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Detroit officer struck by vehicle on Fenkell and Schaefer
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Metro Airport temporarily closes due to winter storm
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michiganders, DTE brace for more power outages
Clawson, MI2 days ago
Police search for suspect accused of assault on DDOT bus
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Rochester Hills mother who lost 2 sons to fentanyl testifies before Congress
Rochester Hills, MI3 days ago
Crime Stoppers seek tips after man found unresponsive in car at Detroit hospital
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit man pleads guilty to 3 carjackings in Beverly Hills
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Clinton Twp. man charged with threatening to shoot up Richmond McDonald's
Richmond, MI2 days ago
Detroit family of six may have to live in car after losing everything in house fire
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Research shows rent prices are stabilizing
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police search for missing 42-year-old man
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2022.
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston Bruins
Boston, MA2 days ago
Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling sentenced in 2021 fatal shooting
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Catching up with Tigers legend Willie Horton
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Maravich scoring mark
Youngstown, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy