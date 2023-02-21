Open in App
New York State
Athlon Sports

New York Giants Have Reportedly Made 'Likely' Decision On Saquon Barkley

By Mitchell Forde,

11 days ago

It looks like an already loaded crop of NFL running backs looking for new teams this offseason is about to get a new headliner.

With contract negotiations at an impasse, the New York Giants are considered likely to release star tailback Saquon Barkley, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post . The news was relayed on Twitter by Dov Kleiman.

According to Schwartz, a "gap" still exists in the negotiations between the Giants and Barkley. Schwartz wrote that the team is unlikely to pay Barkley more than $12.5 million per year on a new deal, which already would make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

There has been some speculation that the Giants could use the franchise tag on Barkley, especially given Tuesday's news that the team is working toward a long-term deal with quarterback Daniel Jones. But Schwartz claims the front office has "little interest" in signing Barkley to its franchise tag, which would pay him a little more than $10 million next season.

Barkley has been dynamic since being selected by the Giants with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — when healthy. Barkley earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 after racking up more than 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns. However, he missed 21 games due to injury across the following three seasons, including a torn ACL that ended his season in Week Two in 2020.

Barkley bounced back in 2022 by logging 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, which earned him his second Pro Bowl invitation.

The depth of the free agent class at running back could hurt Barkley's value a bit. Among the backs who could be free agents this offseason are Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Miles Sanders, David Montgomery and Kareem Hunt.

The window for NFL teams to use their franchise tags opened Tuesday and runs through March 9. We will know Barkley's future with the Giants by March 15, when free agency officially begins.

