That’s ruff: Florida bill would keep dogs from sticking their heads, bodies out of the car window

A new proposed Florida bill, intended to protect animals, would change how you’re allowed to transport your dog.

It would make it illegal to let a dog have any part of their bodies outside the car, including sticking their heads out of car windows.

Harlow Thompson takes care of 7 dogs. When she transports them to and from the Ed Austin Dog Park, she always wants the car ride to be enjoyable.

“I never let the window all the way down, but just like you know enough for them to stick their head out,” Thompson said. “I’m for them enjoying the car rides more, so I’m against that.”

Senate Bill 932 covers many animal welfare topics, but a key aspect for Florida dog owners includes new restrictions on car transportation. It would forbid drivers from having dogs sit in their laps while behind the wheel.

“I could agree with the lap situation because it could cause people problems with driving,” said dog owner Jessica Hammers.

If you are transporting your dog, you would have to have it secured in a crate that fits the size of the dog, use a pet seat belt, or someone other than the driver must be in control of the dog. Those transporting a dog in the open bed of a pickup truck must also use a crate.

If not followed, dog owners or drivers would be open to potential moving violation citations, with the charges to not count as criminal traffic violations.

“They love like getting their head out the window and they are too trapped in the car if the windows aren’t down,” Hammers said.

Action News Jax reached out to the bill’s sponsor for a statement but did not hear back.

If the bill is passed, it would take effect starting on October 1.

