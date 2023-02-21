Meredith Grey says goodbye to Seattle

Okay, we’re gonna need a tub of ice cream and tissues, STAT. Tomorrow night, Seattle’s most beloved fictional surgeon, Meredith Grey , is leaving us. *Sob*
After 18 years and 400+ episodes , the main character of “Grey’s Anatomy” is moving from the Emerald City to Boston, bidding goodbye to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital gang in the Thursday, Feb. 23 episode (9 p.m. on ABC ). 📺
Though Meredith is departing, don’t expect the whole “Grey’s” crew to pack up, too. The show is still going strong depicting the action in Seattle , and there’s a new crop of drama-loving interns . Even after Thursday’s episode, actress Ellen Pompeo will continue doing voice overs and may pop in from time to time .
Guess she just can’t quit us. And why would she? Since 2005, the show has shown Seattle in all its glory (even though most interior shots are filmed in LA). Let’s take a tour.
Local moments
Did you know “Grey’s” takes place at a version of Harborview Medical Center ? You’ll also recognize landmarks around town throughout the show including:
