The videos feature images of the famous people and gameplay footage. Screenshot/TikTok - @edass.s

A new trend involving AI voices of celebrities and politicians is taking over TikTok.

There are numerous viral videos of AI-generated dialogue between Joe Biden, Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, and Barack Obama.

While most videos are benign and funny, some veer into troubling topics, and could be used to spread disinformation.

Over the weekend, TikTok account @ai.voicesspeech posted a video featuring algorithmically-generated voices for Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and other notable figures playing the social deduction game "Among Us," and squabbling over who among them is the evil impostor.

"The fuck are you talking about? I was in Medbay with Biden," the voice of Trump says, referencing a room in the game. The video ends with Elon Musk's AI voice admitting that he was the player selected as the impostor and confessing that an AI version of George Bush was the other one.

Clips like these are part of a growing trend on TikTok where creators are using AI to imitate voices and conversations between famous people that they may never have in real life. The idea is to make them use slang and talk about topics that we may never hear from them. While most of this kind of content is trolly and benign, it can also cross into troubling territory quickly.

In one video where a fake Biden voice responds to the recent incident that led the US government to shoot down a Chinese-operated balloon , the AI voice is heard using a racist slur multiple times.

"I ran up my money and I'm still in the trenches," the voice also said at one point. "Fuck with me, yeah."

A vast majority of the most popular clips, however, are fairly comical. The most popular format seems to be imagining high-profile figures playing video games like "FIFA," "Overwatch," or "Minecraft." The videos tend to paste static photos of the speakers over gameplay footage which gives the impression that they're all in a voice call playing the game together.

And hearing Obama or Biden use online gaming slang is both funny and jarring because the AI does simulate their voices so accurately.

"It's your boy Joe Rizzler," the AI Biden said in an "Overwatch" clip. "My brother in christ, try getting some bitches for once and hop off the no-skill heroes."

While it's unclear how some of these TikTokers are using AI to simulate famous voices, and many fans in their comment sections ask, there is technology available to do so. Fortune recently reported that the startup ElevenLabs and its voice synthesis platform offer tools to create realistic-sounding audio from human voices. Insider has reached out to some of the most popular meme accounts to inquire.

In another video that's gone hugely viral, an AI Obama says he and Biden want to join Trump's "Minecraft" world. After a couple of minutes of dissing each other, everyone says they've joined the server. But then Trump immediately knocks Biden into a deep ravine and his character dies.

"See Donald, this is why we didn't wanna play with you last time," AI Biden said.

"You guys are a bunch of babies, holy shit," AI Trump replied.

People are not only humored by the pretend exchange but baffled at how accurately their voices are imitated. "The AI is even getting good at inflection and emphasis," a top comment said.

Some accounts dedicated to fake AI voice clips have amassed a big following and millions of views on each video. Creator @joerizzington has grown over 160,000 followers since he began posting on Thursday. The hashtag #aivoices has racked up over 53 million cumulative views.

Beyond troubling rhetoric that some creators are misusing this meme and technology to generate, there's also a real risk of tricking unwitting viewers into believing fake messages and disinformation.

Last week, TikTok took down a viral video ad in which a digitally-manipulated Joe Rogan appeared to champion a libido-boosting supplement called Alpha Grind. Rogan never advertised the product in real life, and a professor who was also featured in the ad confirmed on Twitter it was doctored.

Other recent deepfakes , including one of President Biden talking about tanks and another of Hillary Clinton reading transphobic texts, have also caused experts to worry about blurring the lines between real and fake. These higher-stake examples pushed ElevenLabs to release its own public statement saying it will try to tamper down on "voice cloning misuse cases."