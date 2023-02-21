Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable former NBA head coach is frontrunner for Hawks job?

By Darryn Albert,

11 days ago
Dec 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks may have already had a replacement in mind when they fired Nate McMillan.

According to a report Tuesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is expected to be at the top of Atlanta’s list as they search for a new head coach. The Hawks just made the decision to dismiss McMillan after three seasons in charge .

Wojnarowski does add that the Hawks are planning a wide-ranging search though and that Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as well as Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee are expected to be considered too.

Snyder, 56, coached the Jazz for nine seasons from 2014 to 2022. He was dominant in the regular season, going 372-264 (.585), but was never able to make it past the second round of the playoffs in Utah. Snyder parted ways with the Jazz this past summer as the team kicked off a rebuild.

With Snyder, who was already an assistant coach for Atlanta in the 2013-14 campaign, effectively taking this season off, the expectation is that he will return to the NBA next season. The Hawks job might not be the only one that he has his eye on however .

The post Notable former NBA head coach is frontrunner for Hawks job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

