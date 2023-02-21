Open in App
Woburn, MA
CBS Boston

Woburn shooting suspect says he was fending off intruders

By Jordyn Jagolinzer,

11 days ago

Woburn shooting suspect says he fended off intruders who stuck gun through front door 02:08

BOSTON – A 26-year-old man charged following a deadly shooting inside a Woburn home argues that he shot intruders attempting to enter through the front door.

Tyler Olivier was arraigned in Woburn District Court Tuesday, charged with possession of a firearm without a license, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Olivier, who was hurt during the shooting, is being held on $50,000 cash bail. The early morning incident Monday resulted in the death of 22-year-old Mussie Nirayo of Cambridge.

Prosecutors said Olivier told police intruders arrived at his mother's home where he's currently living. He then told officers he saw an arm with a gun come through his door at his mother's house.

"By his account he retrieved the gun, picked it up, and shot this person," the prosecutor said.

Olivier's attorney argues it was self-defense.

"Two armed men according to the only evidence they have, broke into his house and by some miracle, he stopped one of them," defense attorney Joshua Wood said.

Wood told WBZ-TV that while the incident is still under investigation, a lot needs to be looked at in the case.

"It seems to me that they arrested the wrong person," Wood said.

Investigators said the victim was found with a firearm in his hand with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It appears at the face of the evidence there's way more to this case than meets the eye," Wood said.

In court the prosecution brought up Olivier's criminal history.

"The defendant is out on bail on two cases, one is a stabbing," the prosecution said.

Olivier is being held with conditions and is due back in court March 28.

His Middlesex Superior Court bail and Brockton District Court bail, were both revoked.

