Open in App
Beverly Hills, CA
See more from this location?
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Lawyer seeking Drake’s testimony in XXXTentacion trial in Broward meets resistance in Beverly Hills

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

11 days ago
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, whose stage name was XXXTentacion, is shown placing the $50 thousand he withdrew from his account in a Louis Vuitton bag in this Bank of America surveillance video from June 18, 2018. The video was shown during the murder trial of defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 7, 2023. XXXTentacion was robbed of the money and killed outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

It appears to be a lot easier to schedule a deposition with rap star Drake than it is to get him to show up, attorneys for one of the men charged with the murder of rising rap star XXXTentacion are learning.

The most recent effort to serve Aubrey Drake Graham with a subpoena on Valentine’s Day in California was met with a closed gate and armed guards who refused to accept it.

“After having the gate shut in his face, the process server posted the subpoena, only to have one of Mr. Graham’s security staff literally kick the subpoena down the long driveway that leads up to the Beverly Crest mansion, Drake’s Beverly Hills residence,” attorney Mauricio Padilla wrote in court documents that were made public this week.

Drake is not a suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion, the emerging superstar whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy. Onfroy was killed in a robbery on June 18, 2018 in Deerfield Beach. But Onfroy once mentioned Drake in an ominous social media post that he later deleted.

Now lawyers for at least one of the accused suspects want to know, from Drake, the nature of their relationship and whether there was any friction between them that could have contributed to Onfroy’s murder.

Investigators and prosecutors believe Onfroy was killed by four robbers, three of whom have been on trial this month. Padilla represents Dedrick Williams. Jurors saw social media videos on Tuesday showing Williams flashing thousands of dollars in $100 bills just hours after the robbery and murder.

Onfroy had just withdrawn $50,000 from a bank and was visiting Riva Motorsports hoping to buy a motorcycle. He was ambushed leaving the shop. Prosecutors say the money in Williams’ hands was stolen from Onfroy.

Two other suspects, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome, are on trial with Williams as co-defendants. A fourth, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty and testified against his co-defendants. His agreement with prosecutors did not include a promise of a reduced sentence.

Defense lawyers in the case accused investigators of rushing to judgment against their clients and failing to follow up on leads that could identify other suspects.

That’s where the cryptic message about Drake comes in. Jim Lewis, Allen’s lawyer, said his client’s testimony should have ended any suspicion that anyone other than the defendants were responsible for what happened to Onfroy.

“This was about a robbery,” Lewis said Tuesday, “not some kind of feud between rappers.”

The trial is continuing this week in front of Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Fort Lauderdale police serve up Spring Break safety rules
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Coming soon: Raising Cane’s bringing 4 chicken shacks to South Florida, plus a Tropical Smokehouse spinoff is headed to West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
What will $1 million buy you in Coral Springs?
Coral Springs, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Restaurant news: Brewlihan mead taproom opens in Oakland Park; Plantation’s Thai Thyme & Sushi Bar closes
Oakland Park, FL2 days ago
How Delray Beach’s city elections have turned into fierce battle
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Dillard High School student arrested after bomb threat prompts evacuation
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Dear theater buffs: The next Broadway show in Fort Lauderdale is NOT a musical
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Haitian migrant dies on Coast Guard vessel after interdiction off Lake Worth Inlet
Miami, FL2 days ago
South Florida’s winter was ‘much warmer’ this year, again
Fort Lauderdale, FL15 hours ago
Leonard Taylor to miss Hurricanes’ spring ball plus other notes from first day of practice
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Why Tyler Van Dyke stayed with Miami Hurricanes after disappointing 2022 season
Coral Gables, FL17 hours ago
Boil-water warning issued after Lauderhill’s ‘citywide’ lack of water pressure
Lauderhill, FL2 days ago
New coaches, new players, more hope? Five questions as Hurricanes begin spring practice
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
ASK IRA: Did Heat make statement against Hawks or just survive?
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Heat’s Herro makes case for the defense, only to be overshadowed
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Winderman’s view: Win over Hawks moves Heat closer to key playoff tiebreaker
Miami, FL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy